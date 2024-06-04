See who was snapped at day one of FarmFest

Fine weather greeted attendees at the first day of FarmFest, near Toowoomba, on Tuesday.
The gates opened at 8:30am for the three-day event, which is expected to attract farming stakeholders from all corners of the state.
Queensland's biggest field day has attracted more than 2000 companies and this year also features the AgSmart Connect Hub for the first time.
The Hub is a dedicated space for businesses, products, and services driving efficiency and sustainability on-farm.
ACM's principal partner, Elders, will run a series of talks at 11am each day at the Elders stand, and will also host the Pitch to Paddock session.
In the livestock ring, the led steer and heifer competition got underway on Tuesday morning, with the junior handler and judges competitions also set to take place later today.
