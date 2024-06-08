Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Superb Condamine River country for 400 adult cattle equivalents

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Moriah is an opportunity to run 400 adult cattle equivalents on 986 hectares of superb Condamine River country. Picture supplied
Moriah is an opportunity to run 400 adult cattle equivalents on 986 hectares of superb Condamine River country. Picture supplied

Outstanding Queensland Western Downs property Moriah is an opportunity to run 400 adult cattle equivalents on 986 hectares (2436 acres) of superb Condamine River country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.