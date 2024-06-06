High quality Maranoa cattle country for 350 backgrounders

Tingun is 1094 hectares (2705 acres) of high quality Maranoa cattle country estimated to carry 350 backgrounders or 150 breeders.
Located 24km south east of Roma on the Scattering Plains Road, the freehold property in four titles is presented with a very favourable PMAV vegetation mapping.
Tingun comprises of gently undulating, brigalow, belah, bottletree, wilga, whitewood scrub country with some box, myall, sandalwood soils.
The productive tick free property has been fully developed and boasts heavy carrying capacity buffel, Mitchell, Flinders and blue grass pastures.
Tingun is also renowned for its prolific herbages and native clovers in season.
The property is well fenced into seven paddocks with barbed wire on steel and split posts, with part of the boundary exclusion fenced.
An area of about 400ha (1000 acres) would be suitable for cultivation, if required.
The exceptionally well watered property has a solar powered bore that supplies a turkey nest and nine troughs equipped with a Farmbot monitoring system. There are also six dams.
The very good set of steel cattle yards have an undercover work area and are equipped with a crush and scales on a concrete base, a curved race, six way draft, branding race, and a loading ramp.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.