Land access: what you need to know

Access to land by resource authority holders and the negotiation of conduct and compensation agreements with landholders in Queensland have been enshrined in legislation that has evolved over time.
Issues in respect of access and compensation for landholders are currently largely covered by the Mineral and Energy Resources (Common Provisions) Act 2014, the Mineral and Energy Resources (Common Provisions) Regulation 2016, the Land Access Code 2023 and, for certain agricultural land, the Regional Planning Interests Act 2014.
Basic issues for landholders to consider when approached by resource companies regarding access to private land include:
When negotiating a Conduct and Compensation Agreement it is important to obtain advice to ensure your rights as a private landholder are appropriately documented and that the compensation to be paid appropriately reflects the impact of the activities on your land and business.
It is also important to keep an eye on this space as changes may result from the Mineral and Energy Resources and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 if passed, particularly in relation to subsidence.
If you are a party to a Conduct and Compensation Agreement and you believe the terms have been breached or there has been a material change in circumstance, you should obtain advice about your options as these issues are also dealt with in the relevant legislation.
