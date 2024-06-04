Queensland Country Life
Muttaburra show goes on despite the rain

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 4 2024 - 3:00pm
Even with 16mm rain over Friday night and having to cancel the sheep and cattle sections, Muttaburra's annual stock show still welcomed over 300 patrons to enjoy the social side of the day last Saturday.

