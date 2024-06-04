Muttaburra show goes on despite the rain

Even with 16mm rain over Friday night and having to cancel the sheep and cattle sections, Muttaburra's annual stock show still welcomed over 300 patrons to enjoy the social side of the day last Saturday.
Many attractions had already arrived and the enthusiasm to celebrate the achievements of the pastoral industry over the last 12 months was high, according to secretary Amanda Button.
She said they'd welcomed a few firsts this year, including a spectacular fireworks show for the youngsters and young at heart.
A shopping pavilion is always one of the most popular attractions and this year it also offered wine and cheese plus late night shopping opportunities.
That was after show patrons cheered on the popular sheep races, and were entertained by the hilarious Dino Dash run down the racetrack.
According to Amanda, it was carnage and provided plenty of laughs for all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.