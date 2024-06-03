Australia's first NuEra T14 male sexed embryos now in production

A pioneering venture is underway at NB Genetics that promises to revolutionise the country's beef industry.
Last Friday marked a historic moment as Australia's first shipment of NuEra T14 male sexed embryos arrived from the ABS research and development facility in Wisconsin, US.
After years of intensive research and meticulous selection processes, the embryos are set to represent a leap forward in beef genetics here in Australia.
Developed to enhance profitability through precise genetic selection, NuEra T14 boasts an Angus hybrid line known for its exceptional growth, feed efficiency, and carcass quality.
This collaboration is poised to empower ranchers across the country with the tools they need to elevate their herds and drive greater profitability.
Nick and Kate Boshammer's approach to beef cattle breeding is anything but traditional.
They were the first to bring a unique line of 'NuEra' genetics to Australia.
The Boshammer's run NB Genetics, an Angus seedstock operation outside Chinchilla, in Queensland's Western Downs.
NB Genetics and ABS established a relationship in 2023, which last week led to NB Genetics implanting NuEra T14 male sexed embryos into recipient cows, straight from the ABS research and development facility in Wisconsin, US.
After decades of research, rigorous testing and an unparalleled culling process, NuEra genetics was created to improve profitability through precise genetic selection.
NuEra T14 is comprised of an Angus hybrid line and designed as an ideal terminal solution that maximises productivity, efficiency, and sustainability, while perfectly complementing the highly maternal cow.
NB Genetics and ABS have acknowledged their shared vision in supporting beef producers and assisting them in navigating industry challenges, such as production costs and the increasing level of accountability.
"We often talk about utilising technology and advanced animal breeding to address these challenges," Nick said.
"Allowing our clients to stay focused on producing high-quality beef, in the most efficient way possible is our goal."
What excites NB Genetics the most about this newly established partnership with ABS is the opportunity to connect Australian beef producers directly to the newest genetics and technology on the market.
"What this does for NB Genetics, is that it opens us up to a genetic pool without any limitations, to focus on what's really important in terminal feeder cattle - growth, efficiency, and meat quality," Mr Boshammer said.
NB Genetics wants to help not only their clients but the industry, as a whole, to improve. Kate believes the best way to do that is to bring cattle producers new technology and show them the results on their own cattle.
"Joining forces with ABS allows us to supply these genetics directly to producers, and the NuEra bulls represent the newest and most advanced herd sires on the market."
"When ABS approached us with the concepts and ideas around this genetic line, it immediately caught our attention," Kate said.
"ABS' genetic technology and expertise is so far advanced, as a seedstock producer we would never be able to match the genetic advancements they are making."
According to Jared Wareham, ABS NuEra Business Development, the chemistry and alignment between NB Genetics and ABS was very strong from the start.
"We sensed right away the level of enthusiasm Nick and Kate had about bringing NuEra to Australia. It wasn't hard to see and feel the complementarity," Mr Wareham said.
"What we feel is important to the partnership is being passionate about delivering the best solutions to commercial producers as they endeavour to raise a calf crop and secure the property for the next generation while making better beef.
"It's about not being bound up by a specific breed or philosophy, just focusing on what's the best path forward and what the right combination of people, science and vision can achieve."
"The NuEra program was designed to simplify the production of food. In this case, high-quality beef. Part of that formula is better, simpler production systems.
"As genetic technologies advance, we have the ability to drive harder towards the use of specialised terminal beef sires on highly maternal cow lines, which creates simplicity for the producer and a more sustainable production model for the industry."
Veterinarian and bovine specialist Dr Ced Wise and his team at Ced Wise AB Services implanted the NuEra T14 embryos at Chinchilla last Friday.
"Today's technology exists to allow producers to be very focused and intentional on what they do with the land and resources they have," Mr Wise said.
"It's great to work with Nick and Kate. They see an opportunity to supply their clients with the newest genetics on the market, and are not afraid to push the boundaries and think outside the box.
"We think the quickest way to allow our clients to improve their operation is to bring them new ideas from industry leaders like ABS and show them how it actually works in their herd,"
NB Genetics will have the first Australian-born NuEra T14 progeny hit the ground early next year.
