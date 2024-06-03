Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Australia's first NuEra T14 male sexed embryos now in production

Updated June 4 2024 - 9:43am, first published 9:42am
Kate and Nick Boshammer, NB Genetics, Chincilla, with Matt Aikenhead and Jared Wareham, ABS. Picture supplied.
A pioneering venture is underway at NB Genetics that promises to revolutionise the country's beef industry.

