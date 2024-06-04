Elders FarmFest 2024 kicks off at Kingsthorpe with record exhibitor numbers

One of the nation's premiere agricultural events Elders FarmFest 2024 has kicked off with a record number of exhibitors.
Almost 750 primary exhibitors are on show at Queensland's largest agricultural field day.
Elders' state general manager QLD/NT Lisa Hewitt said the diversity in people, businesses, products and services made the event an invaluable opportunity for anyone with an interest in agribusiness and agriculture.
"Elders FarmFest for us is really an ability to bring our farming communities together and have them experience what is innovation in agriculture currently," she said.
"I'd say to everyone, particularly the younger generation, events like this are critical for getting to know people in the industry. We're such a diverse industry, we think it's all very traditional, but there's so many people with so many different skill sets that sit along the value chain, and FarmFest is a great time to come along and meet them."
Elders FarmFest's purpose-built site, just outside Toowoomba at Kingsthorpe, was expanded last year to more than 26 hectares to accommodate the growing demand for exhibitor sites.
One of the major drawcards at the event is the Clipex-sponsored livestock competition, which has continued to grow with the stud cattle judging and junior led-cattle competition, and the demonstration area that showcases dozens of new products across the three days.
The AgSmart Connect Pavilion is making its debut, which is a larger dedicated agtech space reflecting technology's growing influence over increased efficiencies and productivity within farm businesses and featuring a schedule of industry talks and panel discussions.
It will also host a 'Pitch to Paddock' competition, where agtech start-ups will 'pitch' their innovations to a panel of judges, with one selected to win $10,000 worth of promotional opportunities. Visitors can also take advantage of the Elders' Farming Forward: Expert Speaker Series, which are on at 11am each day, where industry experts will share their insights, and the Elders FarmFest breakfast event on June 5, hosted by Oli Le Lievre from Humans of Agriculture and featuring a number of special guest speakers. Go to https://elders.com.au/elders-farmfest-2024/ to register for either event.
"In our 49th year, we couldn't be more excited about how far this event has come, and what still lies ahead as we prepare for next year's 50th anniversary," ACM Agri's Sean McKeown said.
"Some of our exhibitors and suppliers have connections to FarmFest going all the way back to the beginning, so to still be attending after all that time really shows the value they see in being in front of so many new potential customers over a busy three-day period."
Elders FarmFest 2024 runs from June 4-6, and organisers are urging those planning on attending to prepurchase tickets online to maximise their time at the event. Tickets are available at: https://tickets.acmruralevents.com.au/events/40321/elders-farmfest-2024
