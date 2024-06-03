Queensland Country Life
Corones Hotel the inspiration for debut romance novel

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated June 3 2024 - 8:06pm, first published 8:00pm
Brisbane author Sarah Todman grew up serving patrons at the historic Corones Hotel. Picture: Supplied
Read the first few pages of Sarah Todman's debut novel and anyone who knows western Queensland will have already detected the aura of historic Corones Hotel at Charleville.

