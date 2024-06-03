Corones Hotel the inspiration for debut romance novel

Read the first few pages of Sarah Todman's debut novel and anyone who knows western Queensland will have already detected the aura of historic Corones Hotel at Charleville.
The venue, owned by her parents, and the colourful yarns of its patrons have laid the platform for a quirky romance novel from the Brisbane author.
She's taken New Year's Eve and her inspiration onto the Warrego Highway trail to Charleville this week, following a launch event in Toowoomba on the weekend.
After a workshop on poetry to year 5 and 6 students at St Monica's Catholic Primary School at Oakey, Dalby was the venue for a prose and poetry writing workshop on Monday, while Roma's library will host an author talk and another writing workshop on Tuesday.
Her childhood home at Charleville is looking forward to writing workshops on Wednesday and Friday, plus a Big Outback Bookclub event at the pub that sparked Sarah's imagination.
She says creating her book's small town setting, as well as the fictional Imperial Hotel, where much of the novel takes place, made her nostalgic for a childhood and adolescence she now recognises was unique.
"My parents became publicans when I was six years old," she said.
"Before that our Irish Catholic family of 10 was living a pretty standard suburban life in Brisbane.
"We moved to Charleville and the pub became the family home, where it was all hands on deck. My first solo job was serving customers in the drive-through bottle shop when I was nine."
All brewed together, it bubbled up into New Year's Eve, a story that follows feisty female protagonist Eve Anderson, a 30-year-old Brisbane marketing executive, who is floundering when she receives a call from home she can't ignore.
News that her father is unwell means Eve is forced to slink back to the outback town she ditched at 18 to look after the family pub, but as soon as she arrives, her chequered past and tumultuous present collide.
As the story unfolds Eve reconnects with her teenage love, Andy Lawson, and she is forced to reckon with a long-held belief that the date of her birthday - New Year's Eve - has brought her nothing but bad luck in life.
Eve's reluctant return to her hometown and The Imperial Hotel paves the way for a story full of humour and heart.
Praised by reviewers for its rich characterisation, the novel paints a vivid picture of rural Australian life not often explored in the contemporary romance genre.
"I wanted to write an outback story that would feel authentic to readers. A hotel, with some grit and a few loveable barflies thrown in, proved to be the perfect backdrop," Sarah said.
Her writing career has spanned more than two decades, working as a newspaper journalist, magazine editor, communications consultant, content writer, and creative entrepreneur.
Along with New Year's Eve she has published two children's books and a collection of poetry.
Her debut novel has been published with Hawkeye Publishing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.