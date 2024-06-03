Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Rain can't dampen RNA lunch

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 3 2024 - 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Royal National Association Foundation's long lunch for 2024 had to go to plan B thanks to ongoing wet weather, but like all good rural people, pivoting is second nature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.