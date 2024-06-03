Rain can't dampen RNA lunch

The Royal National Association Foundation's long lunch for 2024 had to go to plan B thanks to ongoing wet weather, but like all good rural people, pivoting is second nature.
The Stockman's Bar housed the 190 guests gathered to make sure the foundation's mantra of agriculture, education and heritage was kept in the spotlight.
Committee member Ann Ballinger said it had been a friendly day of wonderful food and drinks, all the while hearing an update from chairman Don Chandler on the group's activities now and into the future.
"As the charitable arm for the RNA, it's good to report that we made good money this year, which we're using for scholarships to Marcus Oldham College and have invested in the Lachlan Hughes Foundation as well," Ms Ballinger said.
"We're looking into mental health initiatives as well, and we'd like to get involved with universities, as they're the source of many of the young people who want to contribute to life in the bush in the future.
"On the heritage side, we hope if the RNA has any Brisbane Olympics involvement, to be able to help with the preservation side of that."
Ms Ballinger said John Galway was the successful winner of the auction of two nights in Longreach, thanks to Andrew Adcock's salesmanship.
