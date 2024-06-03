Queensland Country Life
Irrigated Darling Downs farm makes $2.8 million at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Lyndhurst, a 368 hectare farm with irrigation, has sold at auction for $2.8 million. Picture supplied
Lyndhurst, a 368 hectare (910 acre) farm located 8km west of Warra on the Darling Downs, has sold at auction for $2.8 million - about $7609/ha ($3077/acre).

Journalist

