Rains shore up Australian wheat crop

Rain finally hit southern Australia's cropping areas last week, helping to shore up the national winter crop outlook, but follow-up falls are needed.
Australia's southern cropping regions have welcomed the return of the cold fronts that deliver autumn and winter rain to the regions. Stubborn high-pressure systems that have been sitting in the Bight over the past couple of months finally broke down, which resulted in showers across southern Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria.
Southern farmers were desperate for rain to germinate dry planted winter crops so they can get established before the coldest months of winter arrive.
Showers were welcomed by farmers, but not all areas received enough rain to germinate crops. The northern half of WA's cropping zones saw little rain and require follow-up falls to allow for a full germination of dry planted crops. Rainfall totals across parts of SA and Vic cropping regions were less than what farmers were hoping for.
Domestic grain prices came under pressure last week as the dry weather concerns for southern cropping areas continued. Concerns about the absence of planting rain across southern Australia is casting doubts over the size of the 2024 winter crop.
Prospects for the Queensland and New South Wales winter crops remain favourable, despite the start in the south.
Stockfeed wheat bids eased $3-5 to $420 delivered into the Darling Downs.
Australia's cattle on feed numbers climbed above 1.3 million head for the first time in the March 2024 quarter, according to the latest survey data from ALFA and MLA. According to the latest MLA Lot Feeding Brief, this is the sixth consecutive lift to the number of cattle on feed, with the latest figure of 1,354,747 head breaking last quarter's record high.
Queensland's cattle numbers on feed climbed over 800,000 head for the first time in the March 2024 quarter.
Also positive for the feedlot numbers was China's announcement that it has lifted import bans for five of Australia's major beef processors across southern Queensland and northern NSW during the week, effective immediately.
China implemented bans on Australian beef, barley, wine and lobsters in 2000 and 2001 amid diplomatic tensions with Canberra.
China lifted its prohibitive tariffs on Australian barley imports in August 2023. China has quickly become Australia's largest barley export destination since the tariffs were lifted.
