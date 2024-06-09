Queensland Country Life
Rains shore up Australian wheat crop

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 9 2024 - 10:00am
Picture Shutterstock
Rain finally hit southern Australia's cropping areas last week, helping to shore up the national winter crop outlook, but follow-up falls are needed.

