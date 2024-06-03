Salerno Pastoral's genetic gain at Gympie Brahman female sale

Beaudesert's Salerno Pastoral emerged as a leading buyer at the recent Gympie Brahman Female sale on Saturday (June 1).
James Salerno owns and operates his commercial and stud enterprise, Rosegum Salerno Pastoral (SP) alongside his business partner, Professor Richard Drew.
The duo established their Brahman stud, Rosegum SP, on Prof. Drew's 60 hectare Beaudesert property, Rosegum.
Professor Drew is world renowned as an expert and researcher of fruit fly, writing cutting edge papers and lecturing across the globe on how to control fruit fly naturally.
Mr Salerno said Prof. Drew was also the brains behind the genetics that they have used in their fledgling Brahman stud, established in 2019.
James grew up surrounded by cattle in the Kimberley region, learning the ropes early on.
With a focus on breeding cattle with exceptional temperaments and mobility, Salerno Pastoral has amassed a herd of 60 stud females and 250 commercial females across their Beaudesert and Esk properties.
Their dedication to quality is evident in every aspect of their operation, with their herd boasting top-notch US bloodlines, including JD Hudgins' Manso and V8
With all their cattle fed on natural pastures, Mr Salerno described the Beaudesert country as "able to fatten a crowbar", being fully irrigated, while his Esk country was "undulating with lots of lantana".
Selling mostly through store sales across south east Queensland, he said they aimed to turn off 300 350kg steers for the feeder market.
"Our commercial operation targets the feeder market in south east Queensland and we mainly turn them off around eight to nine months of age," he said.
At the recent Gympie Brahman Female sale, Salerno Pastoral made a splash.
James snagged three heifers, including one of the star's of the show, Mianna Miss Appollo 107/3, for $20,000.
They also purchased two horned grey heifers, Mianna Miss Elly 103/2 for $9000 and Mianna Miss Lizzie 102/2 for $8000.
In total, their purchasers averaged $12,333.
Mr Salerno said "temperament" was a major factor in his decision to purchase these heifers.
"I just love the temperament of these heifers and it's a credit to the breeders," he said.
"Appollo is just a wonderful female and she'll grow out and then we'll join her to a bull in 12 months time.
"Just with their temperament, I think that's the foundation to start with and it benefits them through the chain of production."
They heifers will enter their AI program in the coming months.
Salerno Pastoral have been a long-standing supporter of the Gympie Brahman Female sale, attending most years to secure top genetics.
Mr Salerno has varied business interests, having established the successful clothing brand, Ringers Western, with "a few mates" while still living in the Kimberley's.
In the face of ongoing market fluctuations and the ever-present challenges in the cattle industry, Mr Salerno remains steadfast in his conviction regarding the value of Brahmans.
He firmly believes in the unique qualities these animals contribute to the northern Australia beef herd.
"One thing is for sure, every day in Australia brings us closer to a drought and when that inevitable challenge arises, having Brahmans in your herd becomes more crucial than ever," he said.
In addition to his unwavering belief in the resilience of Brahmans, Mr Salerno's commitment to the breed extends to addressing the unique challenges faced on their Kununurra cattle station.
With a pragmatic approach, he emphasises the necessity to constantly replenish cattle, where the harsh conditions take their toll.
"There's a high mortality rate of our cattle between the saltwater crocodiles and scrub bulls, coupled with the unforgiving weather conditions. You've got to be tough to survive that," he said.
"We mostly lose weaners to crocodiles, but some of those bigger crocs will grab a 500kg cow or bull."
Looking ahead, James said they want to ramp up their stud to 150 cows, focusing on "quality over quantity".
In the mean time, for James Salerno, Brahman breeding isn't just a job; it's a passion-a legacy he's building from the ground up.
With the new genetics they bring in, Salerno Pastoral proves they're in it for the long term.
