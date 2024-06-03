Producers look for greater financial incentive to move towards carbon neutrality

A four year study has found producers need more financial incentive to move towards carbon neutrality.
DAF scientist Josh Peart said the project aim was to identify a balance between production goals, biodiversity management and reducing environmental impact through carbon management, and found that carbon neutrality could be achieved but not maintained.
"Carbon neutrality is only going to come at a cost to an individual producer, which will change as the market premium does develop or market access becomes a significant factor for producers," he said.
Mr Peart said a carbon emission baseline could demonstrate good production efficiency and an emissions intensity figure was needed to demonstrate that.
"Producing a carbon baseline can be achieved for next to nothing and would be beneficial for producers to do,"he said.
"On the biodiversity side there is a lot of development going on to be able to measure that accurately and cost effectively, to showcase the ecological stewardship you have on farm, but currently it is economically non-viable."
The project called method to market, was conducted over a four year period from 2020 to 2024 and investigated opportunities for producers to maximise production, while showcasing environmental sustainability and moving towards carbon neutrality.
Nine businesses were involved in the project, that collectively managed about 28 properties, which were spread across the south east corner of Queensland.
The properties predominantly grew mulga brigalow and had large potential to grow trees.
Mr Peart said they wanted to look at ways that they could integrate vegetation management with increased production, including implementation of shade strips and shelter belts, as well as looking at the biodiversity benefits of connecting isolated patches of timber or re-vegetating waterways.
They conducted an assessment of the carbon emissions in eight of the nine businesses to establish a baseline.
Mr Peart said the baseline figure was relatively consistent across the majority of the businesses with the exception of a producer who'd had a significant impact of disease on the baseline unit.
"The main contributor to any sort of cattle enterprise is the methane emissions associated with the cattle...80 to 90 per cent of a producer's total emissions," he said.
"There is a lot of error integrated into the emission baseline purely from not having an accurate or consolidated baseline of herd numbers."
They conducted a review of soil carbon opportunities across Australia, which found that around 90pc of what impacted soil carbon was rainfall, temperature and soil type, with the last 10pc attributed to grazing management.
"People are very proud of their operations, and being told they can make more money by growing trees is quite a grating concept to wrap their head around, considering that vegetation laws have burnt a lot of people in the past," he said.
"The majority of what we have done has been identifying theoretical opportunities. We didn't ever expect to walk into a place, for people who were interested in this area, and come up with a concept for them to implement for the sake of science...they have their livelihood to take care of.
"We wanted to maximise biodiversity opportunities while getting the carbon benefits and find ways that we can reduce the impact on production, while increasing vegetative extent."
The idea was to use carbon as a commodity to incentivize increasing the extent of those critically endangered habitats back to a sustainable level, so that the ecology can be self perpetuating.
Mr Peart said there was still a lot of work to be done to reduce the cost of implementation of measures towards carbon neutrality.
"For the most part, a lot of producers manage ecology on their properties already and are very proud of the ecology that they have," he said.
"There is an opportunity for the beef industry to showcase that enthusiasm and passion for the landscape they manage.
"Agriculture is often seen as a negative and destructive industry but the reality is producers manage a significant amount of the land mass and a lot of the ecology that is present in our landscape is coexisting with beef."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.