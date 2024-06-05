Agritoursim Queensland: QFF's primary producers to tap into $4.28b market

A new peak body will represent and advocate for primary producers wanting to generate additional income streams through on-farm tourism.
Such opportunities are estimated to be worth $4.28 billion by 2030.
Agritourism Queensland is an "exciting partnership" between the Queensland Farmers Federation and the Queensland government.
QFF CEO Jo Sheppard said prior to AQ, there had been no representative body to advocate for and provide advice to primary producers with agritourism operations.
Ms Sheppard said Agritourism Queensland would work to support farmers and graziers providing or wanting to diversify with agritourism offerings to protect their interests and ensure opportunities are harnessed and challenges are navigated successfully.
Ms Sheppard said the peak body had been a year in the making and would build on the Queensland Agritourism Roadmap developed by QFF and Regionality Pty Ltd in 2020.
Agritourism Queensland's inaugural president Kay Tommerup, owns and runs Tommerup's Dairy Farm which is a working property which has diversified into offering farm-stays, markets and primary and secondary student educational visits.
Ms Tommerup said with consumers increasingly wanting to know where their food comes from, agritourism would provide a lot of opportunities for primary producers in Queensland.
"Increasingly, we are seeing consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it is produced," Ms Tommerup said.
"At the same time, agritourism provides farmers the opportunity to maintain their viability through diversification, value-adding, or creating pathways to new markets for the sale of their produce.
"Queensland leads the world when it comes to food, fibre and foliage production and has so much to offer through its diverse natural environment.
"Agritourism provides a very real opportunity to provide consumers with greater connection to their food, while also providing farmers with new revenue streams leading to increased profitability and sustainability, which is good news for everyone."
Ms Sheppard said the new peak body would ensure "agritourism operators would have a strong voice at the table as prior to the establishment of Agritourism Queensland, there has been no representative body to advocate for and provide advice to primary producers with agritourism operations."
"Agritourism Queensland is a peak body for farmers run by farmers," Ms Sheppard said.
"Agritourism presents many varied opportunities for farming enterprises in Queensland, however, there is a need to link policy for agricultural development and tourism to ensure the sector can leverage key opportunities.
"Planning continues to be one of the key challenges for farms wanting to start an agritourism ancillary to their core business of farming and land management, and it is on these types of issues Agritourism Queensland will be advocating."
Minister for Agricultural Mark Furner said Agritourism represented a great opportunity for Queensland farmers to diversify their business and generate extra income.
"Queensland produce is renowned as the cleanest and greenest in the world and there's clear potential to further showcase this exceptional produce through Agritourism," Mr Furner said.
"I applaud Queensland Farmers' Federation and Agritourism Queensland for this great new initiative and the additional support it will give to Queensland farmers."
