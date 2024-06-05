Queensland Country Life
Agritoursim Queensland: QFF's primary producers to tap into $4.28b market

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated June 6 2024 - 9:04am, first published 8:00am
Kay Tommerup (pictured here with her husband Dave Tommerup) is the president of the QFF's new peak body Agritourism Queensland. Picture: Kellarni Creative
Kay Tommerup (pictured here with her husband Dave Tommerup) is the president of the QFF's new peak body Agritourism Queensland. Picture: Kellarni Creative

A new peak body will represent and advocate for primary producers wanting to generate additional income streams through on-farm tourism.

