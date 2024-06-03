Campdraft heads to Longreach

Campdrafting action returned to the west with the running of the annual Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame event held on the grounds of the iconic location at Longreach.
Campdraft president Angus Rains was thrilled with the weekend and said the committee had received wonderful support from the Stockman's Hall of Fame along with local community and businesses and the event had been a tremendous success.
The committee is run by five remote members who were fortunate to have had the support of 30 Hughes Pastoral Group staff members to assist with the running of the event over the weekend.
Cattle were kindly donated by Peter and Jane Hughes, Georgina Pastoral Co, who supplied about 1900 head of one line of steers from Lake Nash and proved very popular with a 34.59pc full course rate.
Nebo competitor Pete Comiskey riding Nashvale Roy Ell Destiny scored an aggregate of 267 to win the JBS Livestock Open. The 10-year-old, quarter horse stallion affectionately known as Roy, is a multiple draft winner sired by Acres Destiny and out of Bangtail Roy Ell and is a full brother to Wally Rea's well performed mare Revlon, and out of the same mare as Mick and Lenore Cole's Cats Royell.
Ben Hall from Muttaburra featured in the Georgina Pastoral Co. Restricted Open taking out the top two places with Chisums Cash and Halls Cosmo.
The Rural Property & Livestock Novice A was a tight competition with only two points splitting the top five competitors. Kurt Hanrahan riding Christmas Cat with an aggregate score of 178 points was the eventual winner.
Tambo competitor Josh Phelps riding Miniman won the Ray White Longreach Novice B after being forced into a runoff with Deb O'Brien and Neirbo Nicolette.
Matthew Moffat from Kabra claimed a double taking out both maiden events. He won the Curley Cattle Transport Maiden A riding Future Dreams on behalf of D and J Bell, and rode Snapchat to win the Paradigm Foods Maiden B.
Luke Dimes and his mount Cider held on to a single-point margin to secure the victory in the Northern Livestock & Property Maiden for Maiden ahead of Lauren MacKinnon and Wilder.
Jericho competitor Georgie Williamson, who recently returned to drafting after a break while on maternity leave, was a convincing winner in the Western Meat Exporters Ladies riding Blinhampark Jokers Destiny with an aggregate score of 178 points.
Indy Black riding Rey Two won the Ringers from the Top End Juvenile with 89 points, holding a two-point lead ahead of Goondiwindi drafter Riley Flanagan and Lucksall Ruby.
Alpha rider Kodie-Anne Comiskey riding Boonara Trustee held a dominant lead in the Junior, while Leila Comiskey and her mount Bungarby Chance were forced into a runoff to take out the Central West Rural Mini draft.
Gulf Tough Custom Gear proudly sponsored the ambulance service for the weekend and David's Hay Supplies donated feed for the cattle.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Bowen River and Pentland.
