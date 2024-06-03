Campdraft heads to Longreach

Nebo competitor Pete Comiskey riding Nashvale Roy Ell Destiny scored an aggregate of 267 to win the JBS Livestock Open. The 10-year-old, quarter horse stallion affectionately known as Roy, is a multiple draft winner sired by Acres Destiny and out of Bangtail Roy Ell and is a full brother to Wally Rea's well performed mare Revlon, and out of the same mare as Mick and Lenore Cole's Cats Royell.