Drought Angels renamed

Ten years after it first formed, Drought Angels has announced a rebrand to better reflect the work it does in rural Australia.
The charity took its first steps in 2014 when Queensland and other states were in the grip of drought, and primary producers were fighting to keep their businesses afloat.
The name Drought Angels became synonymous with the lifeline that struggling growers reached for, exemplified in 2016 when it joined forces with the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners to undertake a rescue mission to Queensland's central west.
As well as contributing around $80,000 worth of hampers, including 265 prepaid Visa cards, to the effort, Drought Angels raised $41,000 for fuel vouchers for the truckies taking part.
Founder and chief Angel Natasha Johnson, who was Queensland's Local Hero in 2021, said at the time that no amount of photographs helped comprehend real life for those affected.
She said that since then, history had shown them that although drought eventually yields, it often makes way for equally devastating floods.
"As we reflect on our journey and look ahead, we recognise that we have weathered many storms and our mission has grown beyond just aiding through drought conditions," she said.
"We've expanded our services to meet the evolving needs of the farming community, ensuring we're there to support them not just through drought but through any hardship they face due to any disaster, which often takes many years to recover.
"Today, we are proud to announce that we will be changing our name to Farm Angels."
The change is being done to help convey the full scope of the Chinchilla-based organisation's support, and to signify its commitment to the nation's primary producers, no matter the challenge.
"Farm Angels is here to help to make the really tough days a little easier," Ms Johnston said.
"We are deeply grateful to our volunteers and stakeholders for their unwavering support and dedication.
"It is because of them that we have been able to make a significant impact in the lives of many farming families."
