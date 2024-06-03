Restocker competition at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd yarded 1126 head of cattle for their Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
They said top quality restocker steers and heifers sold to strong competition with prices remaining firm. Lesser quality and more tropical cattle were again easier with declining competition for these articles.
A nice line of prime and store cows met with strong support and were fully firm.
Brangus cross steers three years old account of C Simpson and A Vandel, Blackbutt, sold for $1540. Simmental cross steers 16 months old account of A and N Parker, Kenilworth sold for $1170.
Shine Brothers, Fernvale sold Charolais cross steers 14-16 months old for $1180 and weaner steers eight months old for $1080. W and A Oxenford, Toogoolawah, sold a quality pen of Angus cross weaner steers eight months old for $1040.
Binney Pastoral, Ramsay, sold a quality run of Simmental cross weaner steers eight months old topping at $1030. Darren Clancy, Linville, sold Charbray cross weaner steers eight months old for $1020. P and R Smith, Ivory Creek, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1020.
Melissa Thornton, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1010. Tyler Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $1010.
Glendale partnership, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 10-12 months old for $940. D and A Philp, Linville, sold Santa cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $900. R and D Wainwright, Mt Byron, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $890.
P and F Eggleston, Toogoolawah sold Santa cross weaner steers six to seven months old for $860. Greg and Linda Nugent, Dayboro, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months old for $820.
The feeder heifers sold to firm market on previous weeks. P2ml Pastoral, Beaudesert, sold Charbray heifers 18 months old for $1050. Charolais cross heifers 16-18 months old account of A and L Bechley sold for $1050. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold Charolais cross heifers 16 months old for $940.
Hillside Partnership, Scrub Creek, sold Brahman cross heifers 22 months old for $900. I and C Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $730.
Binney Pastoral, Ramsay, sold Simmental cross weaner heifers for $650. Tyler Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charbray cross weaner heifers $610. Peter and Robyn Smith, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $610.
Colin Goldsworthy, Moogerah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $600. W and A Oxenford, Toogoolawah, sold Angus cross weaner heifers six months old for $600.
D and A Philp sold Santa heifers six to eight months old for $590. Stanley River Grazing, Commissioners Flat, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $600.
