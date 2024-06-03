Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Restocker competition at Toogoolawah

June 3 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality Charolais cross weaner heifers 6-8 months old, account of I and C Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold for $730. Picture supplied
Quality Charolais cross weaner heifers 6-8 months old, account of I and C Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold for $730. Picture supplied

Shepherdson and Boyd yarded 1126 head of cattle for their Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.