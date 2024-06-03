Processors compete at Emerald

Emerald combined agents yarded 1835 head on Thursday, comprising 335 bullocks, 442 cows, 247 steers, 608 heifers 21 cows and calves.
Agents reported some good lines of heavy bullocks and cows were offered. Competition among processors was still strong and held firm on the previous week in most categories, they said.
Cattle were mainly drawn from the local area with one line of Brahman cattle from the north.
There were reduced numbers of feeder and weaner categories due to the first weaner and feeder sale being held this week.
Steers over 550kg topped at 260 cents a kilogram to average 248c/kg. Steers 500-550 topped at 266c/kg to average 245c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 314c/kg to average 245c/kg. Lighter feeders 350-400kg topped at 334c/kg to average 245c/kg. Steers 280-350kg topped at 260c/kg to average 220c/kg. Weaner steers 200-280kg topped at 336c/kg to average 289c/kg.
Heifers over 400kg topped at 237c/kg to average 222c/kg while feeder heifers 350-400kg topped at 224c/kg to average 203c/kg. Heifers 280-350kg topped at 228c/kg to average 199c/kg. Weaner heifers 200-280kg topped at 220c/kg to average 177c/kg.
Cows over 520kg topped 217c/kg to average 203c/kg, while lighter cows 450-520kg topped at 200c/kg to average 188c/kg.
Bulls over 600kg reached 212c/kg to average 187c/kg.
Andrew Chapman, Airlie, Emerald, sold Brahman cross bullocks to 260c/kg and weighed 560kg to return $1457. The Flohr family, Wotonga, Moranbah, sold Droughtmaster cross cows making to 217c/kg and weighed 570kg or $1238.
The Salmond family,Lestree Downs, Clermont, sold Brahman cows weighing 597kg and made to 215c/kg to return $1285. The Sparrow family, Bellroy, Alpha, sold Droughtmaster cows to215c/kg and weighed 550kg to return $1185. Dereck and Sharleene Baker, Hawthorne, Springsure, sold Santa cows to 200c/kg and weighed 630kg or $1261.
Olderfleet Cattle Co, Olderfleet, Mt Coolan, sold a line of Brahman heifers weighing 397kg which made 217.2c/kg to return $863.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold Brahman cows weighing 604kg which made 210c/kg and returned $1268.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.