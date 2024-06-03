Queensland Country Life
Processors compete at Emerald

June 3 2024 - 11:00am
Processors compete at Emerald
Processors compete at Emerald

Emerald combined agents yarded 1835 head on Thursday, comprising 335 bullocks, 442 cows, 247 steers, 608 heifers 21 cows and calves.

