LifeFlight airlifts injured polocrosse player

Updated June 3 2024 - 9:46am, first published 9:30am
The LifeFlight helicopter on the ground near the scene of the accident. Picture: Supplied
The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew airlifted a teenage girl on Sunday morning after she fell from a horse during a polocrosse match at Wandoan's annual carnival.

