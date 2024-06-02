LifeFlight airlifts injured polocrosse player

The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter crew airlifted a teenage girl on Sunday morning after she fell from a horse during a polocrosse match at Wandoan's annual carnival.
It is believed the horse then trampled the teenager as she lay on the ground.
Local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported the patient to a nearby airfield to meet the rescue chopper, which had been called into action from its base at Roma.
The LifeFlight critical care doctor and flight paramedic treated the patient for suspected spinal injuries on site.
She was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.
Sent out by Queensland Health, the LifeFlight SGAS helicopter and crew performed the mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to providing community aeromedical coverage.
