Quality freehold buffel grass property running more than 450 cows

Totara is a 4029 hectare (9955 acres) freehold property that has a good cover of buffel and native grasses backed by herbages including trefoil clovers and crows foot in season.
Located 30km west of Talwood, 124km west of Goondiwindi and 87km south east of St George, the property is being offered by Hannaford-based David and Anna Wells.
Totara is characterised by gentle slopes with soft red soils in belah, wilga and kurrajong hollows which transition to red box and ironbark soils in the elevated areas.
Original timbers include belah, wilga and kurrajong, with small areas of brigalow and broadleaf box, with bendee, ironbark, sandalwood, cypress pine and ironwood in the elevated areas.
Totara's very favourable PMAV vegetation mapping shows about a 98pc of the property being white.
The well fenced property is divided into 11 main paddocks and three holding paddocks, with about 60 per cent of the boundary being exclusion fenced.
The steel cattle yards are set up with a crush, calf cradle, loading ramp, and have water connected.
Totara is also a very well watered property. A bore supplies water to all of the paddocks, cattle yards, and dwellings. There are also 17 dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 534mm (21 inches).
Improvements include a storage shed with a workshop area, an old shearing shed, five bedroom shearers quarters, and two bedroom shearers' cook accommodation.
There is also a three bedroom Hardiplank-style dwelling with a carport, and a second two bedroom home suitable as contractor style accommodation.
Totrara has recently been leased and operated as a breeding operation, running more than 450 cows.
Expressions of interest close on July 3, if not sold prior.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts.
