Queensland Country Life
Home/News

NFAEP critic: 'Fire ants must be controlled they cannot be eradicated'

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
June 5 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Swepson, an organizational psychologist, worked for NFAEP in 2001 and 2002 and ever since has been critical of the state government's decision to try to eradicate not manage the pest. Picture: Supplied
Dr Swepson, an organizational psychologist, worked for NFAEP in 2001 and 2002 and ever since has been critical of the state government's decision to try to eradicate not manage the pest. Picture: Supplied

Following news red imported fire ants were found on the Sunshine Coast last week, the National Fire Ant Eradication Program confirmed it had received 22,622 reports across the country since January 1, 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.