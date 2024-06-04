NFAEP critic: 'Fire ants must be controlled they cannot be eradicated'

Following news red imported fire ants were found on the Sunshine Coast last week, the National Fire Ant Eradication Program confirmed it had received 22,622 reports across the country since January 1, 2024.
However, a former NFAEP staffer has accused the state government of deceiving the public and wasting a billion dollars of tax-payer funds.
A NFAEP spokesperson confirmed on May 29, 2024, a detection of RIFA was made in the suburb of Nirimba in the Bells Creek region on the Sunshine Coast.
"Two suspect fire ant nests, only one had ants present, were located on the housing development site (and) were destroyed with a liquid insecticide by direct nest injection," the spokesperson said.
"On May 31, 2024, one suspect fire ant nest was detected 508m south west of the original site during surveillance activities, the nest was destroyed with a liquid insecticide by direct nest injection the following day."
The NFAEP spokesperson said since January 1, 2024, 93 suspect ant reports have been made in the Sunshine Coast Local Government Area.
"Of these reports, 77 were negative, one positive in Nirimba, and 15 reports (are) awaiting diagnosis," the spokesperson said.
"(There were) 23,622 reports across all states and territories nationally."
The spokesperson said NFAEP took all suspect fire ant reports seriously.
"Once a suspect ant report is made, it is assessed and categorised using the information and images provided by the person,"the spokesperson said.
"We prioritise treatment in areas that may jeopardise national eradication efforts or nests that pose significant risk to human and animal health.
After a person submits a suspect ant report, they receive an email outlining the next steps, this process varies depending on the location, the number of nests found, and our priority risk rating."
But former NFAEP community liaison and policy officer, Dr Pam Swepson was heavily critical of the state government whom she said were misleading people and wasting tax-payer money.
Dr Swepson, an organizational psychologist, worked for the NFAEP at the Department of Agriculture in its former guise of the DPI in 2001 and 2002 and since leaving the department in 2005 has remained an advocate for RIFA management and control.
"There's not a scrap of scientific evidence it was ever feasible to eradicate a well-entrenched infestation of fire ants found in Brisbane in 2001," Dr Swepson said.
"But the national funding formula, by the commonwealth and the other states, will fund a jurisdiction with an infestation 100 per cent if they run an eradication program and Queensland's contribution to one would be just 10 per cent.
"But if Queensland decided to follow the scientific advice and run a fire ant containment and suppression program, then the state would have to put in 100 percent of the funding, so it's simple to see what happened.
"I get really angry as the public has paid a billion dollar of tax money and RIFA have gone from infesting 40,000 ha to more than 800,000ha around the state."
Dr Swepson who addressed the Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport investigating the spread of RIFA in March, was one of many critics who blasted the state and federal governments for poor transparency, communications and failing to publish the Fire Ant Response Plan 2023 - 2027.
Dr Swepson said the primary cause of RIFA spread and heavy infestations in areas like Ipswich, the Gold Coast, Logan and now the Sunshine Coast has been the major development sites which create natural habitat for fire ants to infest and also bring in soil or mulch from infested areas.
However, in the past Biosecurity Queensland has refuted Dr Swepson's claims.
"They're here forever," she said.
"There was never a chance we were going to eradicate them and they are 20 times worse, now we have to face the fact they are here forever and we have to start managing them properly."
Invasive Species Council representative Reece Pianta said he was not surprised RIFA had been located on the Sunshine Coast.
"We have evidence to the Senate hearing and I am on the record saying they would spread north of Brisbane spreading on freight," he said.
"The government needs to improve its fire ant suppression as a priority."
