Top class Kelpie genetics hit the market

By Kim Woods
June 3 2024 - 12:00pm
Renowned Queensland Kelpie breeder and trainer Peter Austin will disperse working Kelpies of Kirkcaldy after 48 years of selling dogs throughout Australia and the world. Picture: Austin family
ONE of Australia's most renowned Kelpie breeders and trainers is hanging up his hat, providing a rare opportunity for producers to secure young dogs from generations of proven bloodlines.

