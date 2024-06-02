See who was spotted at the Gympie Brahman Female sale | Photos

Amidst the backdrop of an volatile cattle market, the Gympie Brahman Female Sale on Saturday (June 1) showcased a quality display of top shelf females, with vendors achieving a clearance rate of 80 per cent.
Offering grey and red genetics were 25 vendors, within the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association presented sale, who sold 67 of the 83 heifers on offer.
Sharon Atkinson, board member of the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association and owner of Wairuna Brahmans at Bundarra Station, Nebo, hailed the recent Gympie Brahman Female Sale as a great success for the industry and breed.
Ms Atkinson emphasised the continued strong demand for Brahman females in the midst of market uncertainties, underscored by a new sale record top price.
"With the sale achieving a clearance rate of 81pc, there is still a demand and competitiveness for the very best Brahman females on offer," she said.
"Buyers were presented with an opportunity to access some of the best red and grey females available for both horned and polled cattle.
"This variety ensures that breeders have a wide range of options to choose from, allowing them to enhance their breeding programs and strengthen the breed as a whole.
"With this kind of quality available, we should all be optimistic about the future of the breed."
Looking ahead to next year's milestone 50th anniversary of the Gympie Brahman Female Sale, Ms Atkinson reflected on its enduring significance.
"For half a century, this event has been instrumental in connecting breeders with discerning buyers seeking elite Brahman females," Ms Atkinson said.
"The upcoming anniversary offers an opportune moment to celebrate the breed's progress and the dedication of breeders who have consistently elevated standards at the sale."
"The fact that the sale has been running for five decades is a testament to the breed's enduring popularity and the trust that breeders and buyers place in this event and the Brahman breed."
Read the full sale wrap up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.