Gympie Brahman Female Sale sets new record

The sale record top price was broken at the Gympie Brahman female sale on Saturday (June 1), surpassing the previous benchmark by a narrow margin of just $2500.
Heifers sold to a top of $57,500 and a second-top of $45,000 to average $7463 at the Gympie Saleyards, beating last year's record top of $55,000.
Offering grey and red genetics were 25 vendors, within the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association presented sale, who sold 67 of the 83 heifers for a clearance of 80 per cent.
In a further run down of the sale catalogue, 42 out of the 54 grey heifers offered sold for an average of $8274 and 78pc clearance, while 25 out of the 29 red heifers offered sold for an average price of $6100 and 86pc clearance.
For comparison, the 2023 sale saw females top at $55,000 to average $10,982 for an 84pc clearance.
Stuart and Sandra Vollmerhausen of Rockstar Brahmans, Theebine, clinched the sale record top price with their offering, lot 5 Rockstar Monica 251.
The 11-month-old polled grey heifer, sired by Mr 4F Accelerator 7/6 (IMP) (US) and out of Brahrock MS Massai Power 6832, fetched the top price and was purchased by the Kirk family of Hazelton Brahmans, Gayndah.
Buyer Brett Kirk expressed plans to incorporate Monica into an IVF program, citing her PP homozgous polled genetics as a key factor in their decision.
"We purchased this female because of her PP homozgous polled genetics," Mr Kirk said.
"We plan to sire her progeny using horn bulls, that way we're able to still breed polled calves."
The second top price female at $45,000 was sold by Royce and Beryl Sommerfeld, Brahrock Brahmans, Maryborough.
The 11-month-old polled/scurred grey heifer, Brahrock Ahrock Ms 160 Power 7375 was purchased by Bill Geddes, Doonside, Rockhampton.
The unjoined heifer was sired by BRC MR V8 160/8 and out of Brahrock Ms Locke Power 5786.
The top red at $26,000 was the 26-month-old Brahrock HJ Ruby 56, offered by Hayden Sommerfeld, Brahrock HJ, Maryborough, which sold over the phone to Marsu Investments, Baralaba.
Buyers from New South Wales and across southeast Queensland and central Queensland participated in the auction, with Lower Wonga's Little Creek Brahmans emerging as the top volume buyer, acquiring six females.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock, Elders, GDL, Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services, simulcast on StockLive.
A total of 16 heifers were sold via the online auction platform, StockLive, which had 43 registered bidders, 358 viewers and 55pc of the sale catalogue receiving online bids.
