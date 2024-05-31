Queensland Country Life
Quality shines at Elders Dalby Feeder Challenge sale

By Ben Harden
Updated May 31 2024 - 8:54pm, first published 8:50pm
Miles Patterson, Lyndley, Jandowae, with his winning pen of Charolais heifers that made 326c/kg for 339 kilograms. Picture: Ben Harden
Miles Patterson, Lyndley, Jandowae, with his winning pen of Charolais heifers that made 326c/kg for 339 kilograms. Picture: Ben Harden

Despite a week marked by a substantial number of cattle being marketed across the state, the Elders Dalby Feeder Challenge on Friday maintained a strong result, with feeder cattle selling 5 to 20c/kg dearer.

