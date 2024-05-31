Quality shines at Elders Dalby Feeder Challenge sale

Despite a week marked by a substantial number of cattle being marketed across the state, the Elders Dalby Feeder Challenge on Friday maintained a strong result, with feeder cattle selling 5 to 20c/kg dearer.
The sale witnessed a robust turnout of 1867 high-quality feeder cattle, reflecting the current south west season's favourable conditions.
Cattle were drawn from a range of regions, including St George, Cunnamulla, Augathella, Morven, Yuleba, Tambo, and Mungallala, as well as local vendors.
Notably, a local vendor, Samuel Holdings, contributed 521 head to the lineup.
Elders livestock agent Ashley Loveday, Dalby, said the positive sale result was a reflection of the "very good quality yarding".
He attributed this not only to the favourable weather conditions in the southwest but also to the longstanding tradition of the sale, now in its ninth year, which consistently draws vendors with their best cattle.
"We've come on at the end of a week, where a significant number of cattle have been marketed across Queensland and we've still been able to maintain that strong result," he said.
"There's no doubt producers in the south west have had a good season, but I think it's the fact that this is the ninth year of the sale and vendors come with their best cattle.
"There's a lot of good quality cattle there that probably don't necessarily come to the saleyards as a rule, but do for this sale."
Earlier in the week, Mr Loveday said feeder steers were making anywhere between 325 to 330 cents per kilogram.
At Friday's sale, a pen of steers drawn from Tambo averaged an impressive 347c/kg for 465 kilograms.
A key aspect contributing to the ongoing success of the feeder challenge, Mr Loveday pointed out, is the meticulous pre-weighing and penning of the cattle, ensuring transparency and efficiency.
"The strength of the heifer market was also evident, despite prevailing market conditions," he said.
The grand champion pen of the sale was claimed by MR and JR Slack of Meandarra, with their pen of Charolais cross steers, weighing 463kg, and which sold for 356c/kg.
Other first place winners included, Burke Group in the steers, 200-300kg class, Sharmarel Farming, St George, in the steers, 301-400kg class, MR and JR Slack, Meandarra, in the 401-500kg steer class.
In the heifer section, J McDonald, Goondiwindi, claimed first in the heifers, 200-300kg class, Samuel Holdings claimed the 301-400kg class, as well as the 401-500kg class.
Strong demand from feeder operators was evident, alongside repeat buyers from New South Wales and Victoria.
Restockers from Gunnedah, Surat, and Morven also actively participated in the market.
The sale featured a variety of breeds, with Angus predominating, followed by notable samples of Droughtmasters and Charolais.
Highlights of the sale included, Angus weaner steers under 280kg fetching up to 392c/kg.Angus weaner steers under 330kg reached up to 396c/kg, averaging 367c/kg and fetching an average of $1,105/head, while Charolais achieved up to 368c/kg, averaging 363c/kg.Angus yearling steers weighing 330 to 400kg attained up to 372c/kg, averaging 357c/kg, with top returns reaching $1425/head.
Charolais in the same weight range averaged 351c/kg, with an average return of $1233/head.Angus yearling steers over 400kg topped at 403c/kg, averaging 357c/kg, and returning a top price of $1705/head.
Charolais, being the most numerous, achieved up to 356c/kg, with an average return of $1539/head.Angus weaner heifers reached up to 298c/kg, averaging 276c/kg.
Those weighing 280 to 330kg made up to 316c/kg, averaging 298c/kg, and achieving top prices of $1030/head.
Angus yearling heifers weighing 330 to 400kg achieved up to 326c/kg, averaging 313c/kg, with the highest returns reaching $1228/head.
Looking ahead, Mr Loveday expressed optimism regarding the potential impact of the incoming rain, suggesting it could alleviate pressure on the heifer market.
He anticipated that significant rainfall in New South Wales and Victoria could prompt southern operators to seek cattle further north, potentially bolstering the cow market.
"With this rain change coming through, it's going to have a major bearing on where that goes," he said.
"We're starting to see a resistance in the heifer market, so this rain change may come at the right time and help with that situation.
"If there is good rain in New South Wales and Victoria, from this time on, you tend to see the cow market improve with those southern operators pushing further north to source cattle.
"This rain event will have a bearing on when that happens."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.