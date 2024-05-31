Export cattle easier at Laidley

There were 412 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Steers and heifers held firm in a declining market, with solid competition for all types. Export cattle sold to easier rates.
Geoff Steinhardt, Ropeley, sold milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $1400 and $1290 and vealer heifers for $650.
Darren Tillack, Woodlands, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1000.
LE Mann, Lanefield, sold lines of light feeder heifers, with Brangus making $900, Charolais for $890 and Angus selling for $880 and yearling Brahman heifers for $930.
Elise Wilson, West Haldon, sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers for $1140.
Mick and Maree Coogan, Mt Whitestone, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $930.
George Miller, Mt Whitestone, sold Brahman cows for $1320 and heifers for $1130.
THC Investments, Stockyard, sold lines of light feeder heifers, with Charbrays making $920, Charolais for $900 and Angus for $880.
Bob Armitage, Ma Ma Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1280.
Tony Stariha, Mulgowie, sold Brahman steers for $1220, $940 and $900.
Jennifer Barkhuizen, Iredale, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $1000.
Gary and Mary-Ann Galea, Adare, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $1800 and Droughtmaster steers for $1200.
Garry Yates, Atkinsons Dam, sold milk tooth Angus heifers for $880 and $830.
The Pickering Family, Black Duck Creek, sold a line of Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1020 and young weaner steers for $780.
Glynn and Karen Crosby, Townson, sold Droughtmaster/Brahman cross weaner steers for $895.
John Cootes, Black Duck Creek, sold Brahman cross steers for $780 and $690.
