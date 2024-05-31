Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Export cattle easier at Laidley

May 31 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Export cattle easier at Laidley
Export cattle easier at Laidley

There were 412 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.