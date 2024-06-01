Premium lots set for Richmond Field Days Bull Sale in 2024

A stringently selected 35-lot draft has been selected for the seventh Richmond Field Days All Breeds Bull Sale to be held from midday on Friday, June 14, at the Richmond Turf Club.
This year's sale catalogue consists of Brahman, Charbray, Droughtmaster, Santa Gertrudis and Ultrablack bulls, which have been handpicked by six returning vendors, which include Koon Kool Brahmans, GI Brahmans, Burge Brahmans, Moondah Charbrays, Crown M Droughtmasters and Gyranda Santa Gertrudis. They'll be joined by Barronessa Farming, who will offer the Ultrablack contingent.
Kennedy Rural sale agent Cody Rogers said this solid draft of bulls features a number of polls throughout the catalogue.
"The bulls have been paddock prepared which means buyers don't have a big letdown period after they take their lots home," Mr Rogers said.
"We tend to line up a younger draft that suits buyers in our area and they get to buy good quality bulls right on their doorstep," he said.
"The buyers also have peace of mind knowing that all the bulls are semen, motility, and morphology tested and are ready to go out and get them calves."
Mr Rogers said the 2023 sale result was "a good one in the scheme of what the cattle market was".
All of the 40 bulls offered last year sold to average $6450, while Barry and Tanya Christensen's Koon Kool Brahman stud topped the sale with the second bull into the ring, Koon Kool 5315, selling for $13,500.
"The result showed confidence from our repeat buyers in the bulls we are presenting."
He said nearly all of the North and North-West region has had a bumper season, with colour in the grass lasting into June in some areas.
"This should set us up nicely to see the year out. Much of the downs is in good condition and places in the northern forest areas are still wet which is good to see."
The bulls selected for the sale will be at the selling pens at the Richmond Racecourse from close to 3pm on Thursday, June 13, and will be available for pre-inspection up until the sale starts.
The sale catalogue will be available to view on the Kennedy Rural, Stockplace Marketing, and Elders Livestock websites by Friday, May 31.
Those who're unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home by utilising the AuctionsPlus online selling platform through which the sale will be simulcast, with audio on the day.
"We'd like to thank our sponsors Westgulf Stock Feed, Gener8 Reproduction, and AuctionsPlus for their ongoing support of the sale.
"We sincerely hope you get behind these vendors and their terrific 2024 lineup of bulls."
