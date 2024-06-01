Queensland Country Life
Premium lots set for Richmond Field Days Bull Sale in 2024

By Matt Sherrington
June 1 2024 - 1:00pm
Cody Rogers, Kennedy Rural, Ashley Naclerio, Stockplace Marketing, 2023 top priced bull Koon Kool 5315, buyers Steven and Rebecca Neal, and vendors Tanya and Barry Christensen, Koon Kool Brahmans. Picture by Sally Gall
A stringently selected 35-lot draft has been selected for the seventh Richmond Field Days All Breeds Bull Sale to be held from midday on Friday, June 14, at the Richmond Turf Club.

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

