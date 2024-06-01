Queensland Country Life
The Richmond Races and Fashions: A winter spectacle awaits

By Matt Sherrington
June 1 2024 - 10:00am
The Richmond on Saturday, June 15, meet will consist of five races, with $56,000 in prize money available. Picture supplied
First-rate action on the track and the most stylish of seasonal winter fashion trends will be the highlight of the Richmond Field Days and Races on Saturday, June 15, from 11am.

