The Richmond Races and Fashions: A winter spectacle awaits

First-rate action on the track and the most stylish of seasonal winter fashion trends will be the highlight of the Richmond Field Days and Races on Saturday, June 15, from 11am.
Richmond Turf Club president Nick Buick said the annual race meet will begin as the field day exhibitors close up shop to enjoy the afternoon.
"This the biggest event in Richmond every year thanks to the combination of the field days and races in the one weekend," Mr Buick said.
"It's an event that really has something for everyone and is very well regarded and supported across the northwest," he said.
"It's a great way for our community to come together and for businesses from all over to exhibit their products and services, and positively connect with our community. It's a fun weekend for everyone to have a great time."
The first race of the day is earmarked to start at 1pm. In all, the meet will consist of five races, with $56,000 in prize money available.
"At this stage, it all looks good and numbers have been solid at other race meets in the area this year."
Fashions on the Field coordinator Samara Carrington said rich jewel tones are favourites in wintertime.
"Colours such as navy, maroon, deep purple, copper, emerald green, mustard, oranges, tan and the classic black, white and grey are popular choices," Ms Carrington said.
Fashions categories for this year will include Classic Lady; Contemporary Lady; Gentleman of the Day; Best Dressed Couple; Best Hat/Millenary; Teen and Junior Trendsetter; and Little Miss and Little Master.
Entrants are required to register across preferred categories at the Fashions on the Field tent on the day before the first race. The judges will select finalists from entrants in attendance on the day in person.
"It will only take you minutes to enter the competition allowing freedom to enjoy the trackside festivities, premium hospitality, and excitement of country racing."
Mr Buick said live music courtesy of Dusty Haven will play on into the night.
He thanked everyone in the community who volunteered to make this event happen.
"It's a huge amount of work, and we appreciate all the help we get as this event would not happen without people stepping up and helping us.
"I would also like to thank our sponsors. Without them, this event would not happen. A special thanks to our major sponsors Richmond Combined Agents and Southern Gulf Catchments NRM."
Follow Richmond Field Days & Races on Facebook for updates. For enquiries please contact Nick Buick on 0409 578 473.
