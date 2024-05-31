Biggest truffle season yet for Queensland growers

A good growing season and new trees coming into production is giving Granite Belt truffle farmers hope for their biggest harvest yet this winter.
Maple Egerton from Folly Truffles at Ballandean is forecasting their biggest season to date as their next 900 trees are due to come online since being planted in 2019, in addition to the first 450 trees already in production.
Last year's harvest led to their best crop of truffles so far, digging up around 15 kilograms.
"Generally, you'd see a bit of an exponential rise [in truffle production] from the year seven to 10, possibly to 12 [of the tree's lives] and then after that it should be a fairly stable plateau," Ms Egerton said.
Maple runs Folly Truffles with her husband Ben, as well as Ben's parents, who were first inspired to go into truffle farming thanks to their love of French food.
"[Ben's parents Mike and Judy Egerton] approached Ben and I and said, 'look, if we buy a farm, would you be prepared to move there and manage it for us?'" Ms Egerton said.
"We've co-invested in them, and their dream has become our dream, and we're all working together to make it happen."
Folly Truffles is Queensland's first commercial truffle farm, growing black truffles underneath French Oak trees.
The niche crop is now found growing in all states and territories of Australia, except the Northern Territory, with 192 members registered to the Australian Truffle Industry Association in 2020.
The Egertons currently have two truffle dogs to do the important work of sniffing out the subterranean fungi from the roots of the trees, Barry the Bull Arab and Jimmy the Border Collie cross Pointer.
"This season we're going to need to get one to two more dogs," Ms Egerton said.
"It's not so much about the breed of the dog [that makes a good truffle dog] but the personality and the drive."
The Egertons sell their truffles directly to restaurants in south east Queensland, priced in line with east coast truffles.
"The retail price can be anywhere from $2000 to $3500 per kilo, so we sit in the middle of that with $2500, $2.50 per gram," Ms Egerton said.
As the business grows, Folly Truffles has also been a destination for visitors in the Granite Belt, offering tours during harvest season to learn about the production.
Tourists follow Maple and Ben into the orchard, learning how the dogs find the truffles and how to dig them up.
"[and then] we do an interactive cooking demonstration, basically showing [tourists] how we wash the truffle, dry it and store it, and just demonstrating ways we can prepare the truffle into a dish," Ms Egerton said.
As temperatures cool down, Maple and Ben are looking toward this year's crop, with goals to start harvesting at the end of June.
"After the winter solstice is when we generally look to harvest," Ms Egerton said.
"Seasonal conditions are looking good, what we're hoping for now is...that it continues to stay dry, cold and frosty for the winter."
