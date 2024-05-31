Queensland Country Life
Fair pay strikes push back crush at eight mills

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
May 31 2024 - 1:00pm
Employees who are covered by the enterprise agreement will now vote on a new proposal put forward by Wilmar Sugar and Renewables.
Employees who are covered by the enterprise agreement will now vote on a new proposal put forward by Wilmar Sugar and Renewables.

The cane crush season has been further delayed across eight mills as Wilmar Sugar awaits a worker vote on the company's new enterprise agreement proposal in response to fair pay strikes.

