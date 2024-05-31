Fair pay strikes push back crush at eight mills

The cane crush season has been further delayed across eight mills as Wilmar Sugar awaits a worker vote on the company's new enterprise agreement proposal in response to fair pay strikes.
The proposed package included a $1500 sign-on bonus (inclusive of superannuation), permanent job offers to 50 fixed-term and seasonal employees and a $20/week allowance for employees utilising an electrical licence.
The proposal will be voted on by workers in a ballot on June 10.
"Union representatives would not agree to a request to suspend planned industrial action while the ballot was being conducted and employees were considering the new offer," a Wilmar Sugar and Renewables spokesperson said.
"Industrial action has already impacted our 2024 sugar production season, with work stoppages over the past two weeks forcing us to further delay the start of production at a number of our factories."
The spokesperson said Wilmar was in the process of notifying growers of the new dates, with total delays ranging from two to nine days.
"These start dates may push back even further if planned industrial action proceeds," the spokesperson said.
The company had also been informed of new work bans and stoppages planned at Wilmar sites until June 3.
"We have written to employees confirming that they will not be paid for periods when they are on strike, or where partial work bans mean they do not perform their full work duties," the spokesperson said.
"We are grateful to employees who continue to work on completion of essential works ahead of the start of production."
As of May 28, eight Wilmar mills had received delayed start dates of up to eight days past normal season crush commencement.
An Electrical Trades Union spokesperson said a meeting between Wilmar and combined unions (ETU, Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union and Australian Workers' Union) at the Fair Work Commission feedback meeting on May 29 included "significant concessions in a bid to keep the crush on track".
The unions came to the negotiating table with a proposal to reduce the initial wage claim of 28 to 18 per cent over three years to remove all other outstanding claims on the table in exchange for one claim from each union being accepted.
ETU said if Wilmar had agreed, industrial action would have ended immediately and the vote process would have been supported as it was presented to workers.
ETU state organiser Liam Sharkey said the unions' offer, supported by the combined unions Single Bargaining Unit, placed the responsibility on Wilmar, but the company had declined the union proposal.
"Wilmar has refused to negotiate in good faith, and they will now put the crush under severe pressure," Mr Sharkey said.
"They have walked away from a reasonable compromise and basically flicked hardworking mill workers and their communities the bird.
"Not only have they refused to even consider the union offer, but they have also thrown fuel on the fire and resolved to take their insulting offer of 14.25pc over 3.5 years to a direct vote of workers.
"And further in response to our members continuing protected industrial action, Wilmar have also inflamed an already volatile situation by threatening workers who participate in partial work bans, that they will not get paid at all.
"Our members will continue to fight for what is right and industrial action will take place across Wilmar's eight sugar mills."
An AWU spokesperson said workers had put forward another offer of an 18pc pay rise over three years; a 7pc reduction from their original proposal of a 25pc rise, both of which were rejected.
AWU Northern District Secretary Jim Wilson said the compromise was made in an effort to resolve negotiations quickly for the welfare of the community.
"We will be voting down [Wilmar's] deal once again and Wilmar will be back at square one, having angered the workers and cane growers and harmed their own profits," Mr Wilson said.
"If this deal is voted down by workers, which it will be, the shareholders and executives of this company need to take action on the management of these mills - it is an international embarrassment.
"This is a battle for our entire industry, and we aren't giving in."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.