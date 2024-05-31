Queensland Country Life
Carbon capture ban announced, calls for feds to support

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 31 2024 - 11:55am, first published 10:33am
The Great Artesian Basin overlays 65 per cent of Queensland. Picture: Supplied
The Great Artesian Basin overlays 65 per cent of Queensland. Picture: Supplied

The pressure is on the federal government and other states, now that the Queensland government has announced it will permanently prohibit greenhouse gas storage activities, including carbon capture and storage projects, in the part of the Great Artesian Basin that sits in Queensland.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

