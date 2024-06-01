Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gypsy Cobs turn heads at Bundy Show

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
June 1 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundaberg's Anna Maslen with her Gypsy Cob affectionately known as Cookie. Pictures: Lucy Kinbacher
Bundaberg's Anna Maslen with her Gypsy Cob affectionately known as Cookie. Pictures: Lucy Kinbacher

A variety of horse breeds can normally be found in a show ring but a less common exhibit drew the eye of attendees at the Bundaberg Show on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Raised on a cattle property at Biggenden, Lucy Kinbacher has spent 10 years working across metropolitan, regional and rural publications in both Queensland and NSW. Lucy has been the editor of the Queensland Country Life and North Queensland Register since 2021.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.