Gypsy Cobs turn heads at Bundy Show

A variety of horse breeds can normally be found in a show ring but a less common exhibit drew the eye of attendees at the Bundaberg Show on Thursday.
For the first time, the Bundaberg Show offered dedicated classes for Gypsy Cobs, seperate to the Clydesdales.
There are close to a dozen of the animals locally, including the nearly four-year-old Cookie, owned by Bundaberg's Anna Maslen.
The pair competed in the dedicated led classes, and later in the all in ridden classes.
Ms Maslen said the Gypsy Cobs weren't originally used for riding.
"They were bred to pull bow top wagons for nomadic gypsies," she said.
"They would tow the home from one place to the other."
Ms Maslen, who manages the harvest on a local berry farm, purchased Cookie from a woman in Maryborough.
"It's his first season, he is just coming up to four, and we are just here today to experience everything," she said.
"They are really easy to ride."
Cookie won his led class.
