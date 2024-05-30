Inaugural commercial Angus bull sale marks milestone for Rocking Chair Ranch

The Gale family of Rocking Chair Ranch, Wandoan, hosted their first-ever public bull sale via AuctionsPlus on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards providing Angus genetics to the beef industry.
Transitioning from private paddock sales to a commercial basis, the Rocking Chair Ranch commercial Angus bull online sale signified a pivotal step as stud principals Sarina and Andrew Gale progress into next year's registered progeny.
In total, the Gales offered 15 Angus commercial bulls and sold 13 for an average price of $3492 and 86 per cent clearance.
Despite the initial online auction closing with two bulls unsold, the sale agent, KellCo, facilitated both sales within five minutes of the timer finishing, resulting in 100pc clearance.
The Gales have been selling paddock Angus bulls privately for more than six years.
Sarina told Queensland Country Life they were pleased with their first online and public sale result.
"We are thrilled to announce the commencement of our annual bull sale, which will now be a staple event in the industry calendar," Mrs Gale said.
"We are delighted to witness the support of both repeat buyers and new purchasers, underscoring the trust and confidence they place in our breeding program."
Among the notable purchases, commercial operations Koala Creek from Springsure secured five bulls, while MPK from Glenmorgan acquired four bulls.
Highlighting the calibre of the offerings, lot 5 RCR Tyrell T49, fetched a sale top price of $4200.
This particular bull had previously garnered acclaim by clinching the supreme senior bull title at the recent Miles and District Show and will now join Koala Creek's operation in Springsure.
The 24-month-old sire prospect weighed 616 kilograms, measured a scrotum size of 36cm, morphology of 94pc and semen motility of 75pc.
"Tyrell has plenty of length with a strong square stance. He is a performance style bull that is bred with adaptability and longevity genetic traits," Sarina said.
Sale agent Andrew Cavanagh of Kellco Rural Agencies, said despite fluctuations in the current cattle market, first-time vendors, the Gales, witnessed a promising result for their inaugural bull public sale.
"Commercial bulls were reserved with the current cattle market, very reasonably I thought, for the quality of the bulls offered by first time vendors," Mr Cavanagh said.
"The Gales had repeat buyers interested in their bulls, which have purchased paddock bulls from them in the past."
Other purchasers from locations including Dalby, Tambo, Wandoan, Grosmont, and Monto contributed to the success of the sale.
