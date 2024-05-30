Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inaugural commercial Angus bull sale marks milestone for Rocking Chair Ranch

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 30 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Sarina Gale, Rocking Chair Ranch, Wandoan, with two of their sale bulls, lot 3, RCR Thor T14 and lot 5, RCR Tyrell T49. Picture supplied.
Andrew and Sarina Gale, Rocking Chair Ranch, Wandoan, with two of their sale bulls, lot 3, RCR Thor T14 and lot 5, RCR Tyrell T49. Picture supplied.

The Gale family of Rocking Chair Ranch, Wandoan, hosted their first-ever public bull sale via AuctionsPlus on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards providing Angus genetics to the beef industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.