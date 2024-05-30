Queensland Country Life
Property Rights conference to tackle rural sector struggles

Updated May 30 2024 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
Conference speakers include, Michael Harrington, Executive Officer, Forest and Wood Communities Australia, Margaret Stevenson, commercial fishing advocate, Judy Plath, Bundaberg based farmer, and Jim Willmott, PRA chairman. Pictures supplied.
In the heart of rural Australia, concerns loom large over the repercussions of poor government policies on property rights, farming, and agriculture.

