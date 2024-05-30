Property Rights conference to tackle rural sector struggles

In the heart of rural Australia, concerns loom large over the repercussions of poor government policies on property rights, farming, and agriculture.
According to Property Rights Australia chairman, Jim Wilmott, rural and regional communities are at the mercy of political ideology which is rarely backed by robust science.
Property Rights Australia is an advocacy group focused on the ongoing erosion of private property rights across rural and regional communities.
Mr Willmott believes the many fragmented sectors that sit under the broad umbrella of farming, fishing and forestry are by themselves sitting ducks for government overreach.
"The lessons need to be learnt quickly and together a more united front developed in order build strength against poor policy," Mr Willmott said.
According to Mr Wilmott, the upcoming PRA conference, scheduled for June 8, 2024, in Bargara, will serve as a platform to address these pressing issues.
The conference aims to bring together stakeholders from forestry and commercial fishing sectors to strategies and improve advocacy efforts.
The conference agenda encompasses a wide array of topics, including the challenges faced by horticulturists, irrigators, and broadacre farmers.
"The PRA's June 8 2024 conference will bring presenters from the forestry and commercial fishing sectors, the two critical primary industries which have suffered greatly from poorly conceived government policy. These presentations look towards future improvements in advocacy; a subject highly relevant to horticulturists, irrigators, broadacre farmers and all agricultural sectors," he said.
"We will also showcase the learnings from our ongoing fight to achieve better policy relating to the roll out of renewable energy infrastructure.
Special focus will also be given to scrutinising government actions such as the lockout of commercial fishing in the Great Sandy Marine Park, which Wilmott views as detrimental to local communities and food production.
These issues will be discussed by Margaret Stevenson, local commercial fishing advocate.
Furthermore, the conference will delve into critical issues such as the impact of renewable energy infrastructure roll out and the decline of Victorian timber communities due to the cessation of native timber harvesting.
"Ultimately the consumer suffers from the Queensland government's ill-conceived policy regarding fishing," Mr Wilmott said.
"Aussie families will soon be paying exorbitant prices for hard to find local seafood or will be forced to consume imported fish."
Another example provided by Mr Willmott was the unfolding destruction of Victorian timber communities from the ending of native timber harvesting.
Special guest speakers at the conference from Victoria will be Mick Harrington of Forest & Wood Communities Australia.
The PRA conference is open to anyone concerned about their property rights and the future of rural and regional communities.
The conference will feature guest speakers from the fishing, forestry and cropping sector and will be held on Saturday 8 June 2024 at Bargara, near Bundaberg.
For more information and registration details, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Property Rights Australia website.
