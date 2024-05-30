Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Limousin proves too strong at Bundaberg Show

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated May 30 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddox Forman, Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg, judge Matthew McCamley and handler Olivia Mason, Bundaberg Christian College, and the supreme Bos taurus exhibit, Oakwood Mimi. Picture: Kelly Mason
Maddox Forman, Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg, judge Matthew McCamley and handler Olivia Mason, Bundaberg Christian College, and the supreme Bos taurus exhibit, Oakwood Mimi. Picture: Kelly Mason

Fresh off the back of their Beef 2024 interbreed success, Oakwood Limousin genetics once again proved too strong at the Bundaberg Show on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.