Limousin proves too strong at Bundaberg Show

Fresh off the back of their Beef 2024 interbreed success, Oakwood Limousin genetics once again proved too strong at the Bundaberg Show on Thursday.
It was the 15-month-old black Limousin female, Oakwood Mimi, exhibited by the Forman family, Oakwood Limousins, Bundaberg, that was declared the supreme exhibit of the show, after winning the supreme Bos taurus title earlier in the day.
Judge Matthew McCamley, Lancefield M Brahmans, Dululu, looked over the almost 60 head of cattle, including led steers, and declared the female had "everything in the right place".
"I think a lot of her and I think she will be something that the breed is going to see a lot of, either through IVF technology, embryo or even just naturally," he told the crowd.
She came up against the small breeds supreme exhibit, a junior Dexter bull, Newinn Tyson, from Dave and Sue Goebel, Kerridale Dexters, Woolooga, and the Bos indicus supreme exhibit, a junior Santa Gertrudis female, Spring Creek Ultima, exhibited by Andrew Doering, Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis, Tansey.
The Forman family bred the interbreed champion bull at Beef 2024 in May this year, the first time in the event's history that a Limousin had tasted success on the main stage of the premier event.
Judge: Matthew McCamley
No. of exhibits: 10
Junior champion male: Newinn Tyson, exhibited by Kerridale Dexters.
Reserve junior champion male: Hervey Bay Unit, exhibited by Hervey Bay State High School
Senior champion male: Hervey Bay Roku, exhibited by Hervey State High School
Reserve senior champion male: N/A
Junior champion female: Yarrabee Whisper, exhibited by Kerridale Dexters.
Reserve junior champion female: Hervey Bay Ulla, exhibited by Hervey Bay State High School
Senior champion female: Hervey Bay Spice, exhibited by Hervey Bay State High School
Reserve senior champion female: Hervey Bay Regal, exhibited by Hervey Bay State High School
Grand champion male: Newinn Tyson, exhibited by Kerridale Dexters
Grand champion female: Yarrabee Whisper, exhibited by Kerridale Dexters
Judge: Matthew McCamley
No. of exhibits: 12
Junior champion male: Oakwood Iron Fist, exhibited by Oakwood Limousins
Reserve junior champion male: Oakwood Hector, exhibited by Oakwood Limousins
Senior champion male: Kadfarm Gelbvieh Spartan, exhibited by Merrindale Gelbviehs
Reserve senior champion male: N/A
Junior champion female: Oakwood Mimi, exhibited by Oakwood Limousins
Reserve junior champion female: Oakwood Judi, exhibited by Oakwood Limousins
Senior champion female: Taffy, exhibited by Australian Tropical Gelbviehs
Reserve senior champion female: Merrindale Trinity, exhibited by Merrindale Gelbviehs
Grand champion male: Oakwood Iron Fist, exhibited by Oakwood Limousins
Grand champion female: Oakwood Mimi, exhibited by Oakwood Limousins
Judge: Matthew McCamley
No. of exhibits: 17
Junior champion male: Spring Creek Upgrade, exhibited by Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis
Reserve junior champion male: Seymour Picasso, exhibited by Seymour Droughtmasters
Senior champion male: N/A
Reserve senior champion male: N/A
Junior champion female: Spring Creek Ultima, exhibited by Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis
Reserve junior champion female: Seymour Olympia, exhibited by Seymour Droughtmasters
Senior champion female: Seymour Nayeli, exhibited by Seymour Droughtmasters
Reserve senior champion female:My EE I Kandy, exhibited by My EE Brahmans
Grand champion male: Spring Creek Upgrade, exhibited by Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis
Grand champion female: Spring Creek Ultima, exhibited by Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis
