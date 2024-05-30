Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

See the faces of the Bundaberg Show

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
May 30 2024 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Kelly Mason

Cattle numbers may have been back at the Bundaberg Show on Thursday, as people continue unpacking their tack boxes after Beef 2024, but it didn't lessen the crowd of onlookers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.