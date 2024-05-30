See the faces of the Bundaberg Show

Cattle numbers may have been back at the Bundaberg Show on Thursday, as people continue unpacking their tack boxes after Beef 2024, but it didn't lessen the crowd of onlookers.
Almost 60 head of cattle were presented for judge Mathew McCamley of Lancefield M Brahmans, Dululu with small breeds, Bos taurus and Bos indicus given their individual time to shine.
Interestingly, it was junior animals that rose to the top of each of the three rings, to contest the supreme beast of the show title.
The horse ring was also well supported with a range of breeds on show, including Gypsy Cob, which were given their own dedicated classes for the first time.
The three day show wraps up on Friday with a rodeo to close the event.
To have your show's livestock results featured in Queensland Country Life online and in print, submit the details at this link.
