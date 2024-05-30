Queensland Country Life
Big MacDonald Downs consignment lifts Blackall weaner sale to state's dearest

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 31 2024 - 6:30am
Watching the 1048 head of Santa Gertrudis-cross cattle to be sold are Chris Weston, John Stirk, Roger Halliwell, Dallas and Bill Scott, and Longreach agent Richard Simpson. Picture: GDL Blackall
Downs prices at Blackall was how Longreach agent Richard Simpson described the market for the big line of MacDonald Downs cattle that made the 1400 kilometre trip east from the red dirt Harts Range country in the Northern Territory for the monthly weaner sale on Thursday.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

