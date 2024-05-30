Big MacDonald Downs consignment lifts Blackall weaner sale to state's dearest

Downs prices at Blackall was how Longreach agent Richard Simpson described the market for the big line of MacDonald Downs cattle that made the 1400 kilometre trip east from the red dirt Harts Range country in the Northern Territory for the monthly weaner sale on Thursday.
Bill and Dallas Scott sold 688 Santa Gertrudis-Ultrablack steers ranging from milk tooth to four tooth, and 360 heifers, a mix of pregnancy tested in calf and empty, which Bill Scott, present at Blackall to watch them sell, said was a marketing exercise they'd like to continue.
"Blackall is open to all processors, it's a well-run and managed facility and going forward, we hope it will be an annual event," he said. "We may lift our numbers to 3000 head."
They were part of a yarding of 5774 head, an increase of 4841 on last week's Blackall sale.
The big line lifted the steer market to what GDL Blackall manager Jack Burgess said was the dearest in Queensland this week.
The top pen of feeder steers from MacDonald Downs sold for 330.2 cents per kilogram, weighing 484 kilograms to return $1601 a head.
The best pen of their trade steers sold to a top of 340c/kg, weighing 395kg and returning $1343 a head.
Of the heifers consigned, the top PTIC line sold for 280c/kg, weighed 435kg, and returned $1220 each, while the top feeder heifers sold for 262c/kg, weighing 320kg and returning $850 a head.
They'd all been bred at MacDonald Downs and the majority of the consignment went to eastern feedlots.
Mr Scott said he'd always loved red cattle and put them with Ultrablack bulls because, from a female point of view, it was an excellent cross.
In previous years they'd most likely have been sold to the Princess Royal Station feedlot at Burra in South Australia.
Mr Scott said the prices were in the range they were expecting, and Longreach agent Richard Simpson added that they'd been above the benchmark for Queensland this week, especially the feeder line.
"They were Downs prices at Blackall," he said. "They were attractive because they were quality lines that had come a long way."
The heifers in the consignment left MacDonald Downs last Friday and arrived at Blackall on Monday, while the steers took two days to make the journey, spelling at Winton after the Plenty and Donohue Highway and Kennedy Development Road stages.
Mr Scott said they'd been having an excellent season at MacDonald Downs.
"It doesn't know how to stop raining in 2024," he said.
Also on hand for the sale was Roger Halliwell, who worked with Mr Scott at Stanbroke for many years in a marketing capacity, while Mr Scott was the pastoral manager, situated at Tanbar, west of Windorah.
"The Channel Country properties were the largest part of Stanbroke's portfolio," he said. "Bill sometimes turned off 10,000 cattle, and Quilpie, where they loaded them, would have four trains a week, all 40 K wagons."
Engaged by the Scotts to assist with their marketing, Mr Halliwell said they had a great partnership and had developed a lot of trust in each other over the years.
"Bill used to do a lot of buying for Stanbroke; this is the first time he's been to these yards as a seller," he said. "He's been at MacDonald Downs for eight years and has put together a herd that's attracting a lot of favourable comment."
Ray White Blackall agent Joe Groves said four vendors from Alice Springs had helped boost numbers for the sale, along with cattle from the north west and local drawing areas.
He said there had been a lot of heavy cattle, reflecting the seasonal conditions, and steer prices were between 5 and 10 cents dearer than the previous Blackall sale.
"Trade weight steers weighing 350 to 400kg had a lot of competition - straight Angus steers brought 370 to 380 cents," he said. "Light weight weaner steers sold to 370-380 cents also - a lot of them sold in the 350 cent range."
Mr Groves said there had been a big yarding of heifers, with variations in price depending on weight and quality.
A line of very good quality Simmentals in the feeder range sold to 290-300 cents, and in the second run, the best made 265 to 270 cents a kilogram.
The best light weight heifers, Angus-cross, made 260 cents, but Mr Groves said a lot were back to 200-225c/kg.
"The fat job was nothing different to the rest of the state, there were no standouts," he said.
"Feedlotters were the biggest buyers, including some that aren't regular buyers at Blackall.
"BFeeders were buying at the better end of the market."
Blackall's combined agents are preparing for their annual Santa and Santa-infused sale on June 13, where they are expecting between 2000 and 3000 head.
