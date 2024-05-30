Gracemere sees softening prices amid increased heifer yarding

Heifer prices softened by 43 cents at Gracemere this week, with agents attributing it to increased heifer numbers.
The Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2382 head on Wednesday, consisting of 992 steers/mickies, 1084 heifers, 280 cows, 19 cows and calves and seven bulls.
Prices across the board were 30 cents softer this week, which is similar to the trends seen at other major selling complexes across the state.
A large yarding of heifers was seen this week which may have contributed to prices softening.
Weaner heifers averaged 198c/kg and reached a top of 322c/kg.
There was a great opportunity for buyers in this weight category with average prices back by up to 30c/kg.
Cows and calves averaged $1028 per unit with some well sought after pairs reaching up to $1700 per unit.
WS and KA Harrison Theodore Sold red Brahman bullocks for 261c/kg weighing 674kg to return $1760/hd.
Jack Rewald Nominees Pty Ltd, Rockhampton Sold Brahman cross steers for 318c/kg weighing 466kg to return $1483/hd.
C.C Anderson, May Downs sold Charbray cross steers for 324c/kg weighing 455kg to return $1476/hd.
C K Faine, Gogango sold Brangus steers for 324c/kg weighing 425kg to return $1377/hd.
A Wilson, Jambin sold Droughtmaster Cross steers for 308c/kg weighing 374kg to return $1.152/hd.
L McKinlay, Gogango sold Charbray Steers for 370c/kg weighing 257kg to return $954/hd.
A McCartney, Milman sold Brahman cross steers for 340c/kg weighing 204kg to return $695/hd.
M Kier, Sarina sold Limousin steers for 384c/kg weighing 171kg to return $657/hd.
S Rosser, Bracewell sold Brangus steers for 370c/kg weighing 177kg to return $657/hd.
JA and DK Yeldham, Dululu sold Charbray cows for 212c/kg weighing 684kg to return $1451/hd.
G I Frankish, Morinish sold red Brahman cows for 199c/kg weighing 655kg to return $1304/hd.
LN Smith, Mt Larcom sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 200c/kg weighing 580kg to return $1161/hd.
C K Faine, Gogango sold Brangus heifers for 240c/kg weighing 412kg to return $990/hd.
D E Hall Ubobo sold Charbray cross heifers for 254c/kg weighing 396kg to return $1007/hd.
C.C Anderson, May Downs sold Charbray heifers for 248c/kg weighing 383kg to return $950/hd.
Keough Cattle Co, St Lawrence sold polled Brahman and Brangus cross heifers for 230c/kg weighing 368kg to return $848/hd.
PPR Pastoral Co, Dingo sold Santa Gertrudis hyeifers for 242c/kg weighing 354kg to return $857/hd.
