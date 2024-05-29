Triple fatalities in Nanango traffic crash

Three people have died following a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash in Nanango today, Thursday.
At approximately 5.45am, police were called to a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway near the Nanango Tarong Road.
Initial investigations indicate a car, with three occupants, was travelling on the D'Aguilar Highway when they crashed with a B-double truck.
The occupants of the car, an 81-year-old woman, an 84-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, all from Booie, sustained critical injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.
A 52-year-old man, the driver and sole occupant of the truck, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
The Queensland Ambulance Service said there was heavy fog in the region at the time.
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV from the area around the time of the crash is asked to contact police.
The D'Aguilar Highway is expected to remain closed today with local diversions in place. Motorists are urged to avoid area.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.
