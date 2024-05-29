Faces of the Brian Pastures Field Day

Around 230 people gathered at Brian Pastures for a comprehensive field day on Wednesday.
For the first time since 2018, producers were invited onto the research facility, near Gayndah, for the special event that normally happens every three years.
COVID-19 restrictions impacted the previous schedule.
Amanda Roughan from Evolve AGRi and Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher were the emcees for the day.
The crowd listened to an expert panel of industry leaders, who spoke on a range of topics including, genomic testing, sustainability frameworks, natural capital and cattle nutrition.
Attendees were then given an opportunity to view research projects including pasture dieback management and silvopastoral systems.
The day finished with the crowd gathering to catch up over nibbles and drinks as the sun set.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.