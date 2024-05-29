Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Less politics, more common sense: Beef producers react to sheep export ban

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 29 2024 - 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ship preparing to take stock to one of Australia's overseas importers.
A ship preparing to take stock to one of Australia's overseas importers.

POLITICAL pressure and incorrect assumptions about the high standards of the beef live export industry could not just put beef exports at risk, but also other commodities, say export industry leaders and producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.