Less politics, more common sense: Beef producers react to sheep export ban

"[Regarding] animal welfare standards, I think everyone in the livestock industry is well educated and everyone does their best to maintain high standards. Around the world, Australia is known for its high standards but we seem to only hear bad stories. I think it's time for producers to get behind it and promote what we're known for. We're out here, having a go and doing our best and it's shining through at the other end. We're recognised for having high standard beef and how we treat animals. Be careful we don't fall victim to public opinion. People in the big cities don't necessarily understand the real world so we don't want their voices to be [the loudest]."