Charolais cross bullock makes $2917, claims grand champion exhibit at Clermont show sale

Updated May 29 2024 - 9:47pm, first published 5:30pm
Strong market for quality cattle at 2024 Clermont show sale. File picture.
A Charolais cross bullock which sold for $2917, claimed grand champion exhibit at Clermont show sale on Tuesday (May 28).

