Charolais cross bullock makes $2917, claims grand champion exhibit at Clermont show sale

A Charolais cross bullock which sold for $2917, claimed grand champion exhibit at Clermont show sale on Tuesday (May 28).
The Fernie family of Riverview, Clermont claimed the grand champion exhibit for 2024, with a 100 day grain fed Charolais cross steer, wieghing 815 kilograms and made to 358c/kg to return $2917.
Held at the Clermont saleyards in-conjunction with the annual Clermont Show, a total of 660 head was yarded by Kennedy Livestock and Hoch & Wilkinson agents.
Cattle were drawn from the local supply area and the yarding was dominated by good quality heavy prime Ccttle, which sold to a very strong market with a full buying panel present and operating.
There were also some good quality weaner and feeder cattle yarded, selling with good competition.
Grain fed bullocks 750-950kg topped at 358c/kg, grain fed bullocks 600-750kg topped at 342c/kg, grass fed bullocks 750- 950kg topped at 300c/kg, while grass fed bullocks 600- 750kg sold to 310c/kg.
Feeder Steers 400-500kg topped at 320c/kg and weaner steers 200- 300kg topped at 352c/kg.
Heavy cows over 520kg reached 234c/kg, heavy grain fed heifers 600- 750kg sold to 330c/kg, while grain fed heifers 500- 600kg sold to 328c/kg.
Grass fed heifers 600- 750kg sold to 286c/kg while grass fed heifers 500- 600kg sold to 286c/kg.
Feeder Heifers 400-500kg topped at 264c/kg and Weaner Heifers 200- 300kg sold to 310c/kg.
Champion Grain fed heifer went to the Murphy family of Tay Glen, Dysart with an Angus cross heifer, 640 kg which sold for 310c/kg and returned $1984, they also won the champion grass/Ccop fed steer 855kg to realise 322c/kg to make $2624.
Champion grass/ crop fed heifer went to Michael Borg and family of Calveston, Clermont with a Gebveih cross heifer weighing 700kg to make 286c/kg for $2002.
Champion pair went to Tay Glen as well with a pair of grass/crop fed heifer weighing 615kgs for 288c/kg to realise $1771.
