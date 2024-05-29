Market eases at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 325 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported the market was slightly easier for most descriptions.
J. Parcell sold Droughtmaster cows for 225 cents a kilogram or $1420 and Brangus weaner steers for 271c/kg or $625.
L.M Fisher sold Brahman cows for 228c/kg or $1170.
Limousin medium bulls from P & A O'Donnell sold for 241c/kg or $1640.
A. Griffiths sold Droughtmaster bulls for 235c/kg or $1917.
W.G Long sold Braford full mouth ox for 275c/kg or $1772.
Brahman cross 4-tooth heavy steers from Fat Hen sold for 266c/kg or $1265.
C and K Schreiweis sold Charbray heavy feeder steers for 316c/kg or $1395.
Estate E. Sweeney sold Droughtmaster light feeder steers for 287c/kg or $873.
Santa feeder heifers from E.J Roberts sold for 247c/kg or $952.
DAF Tick Fever Centre sold Hereford cross weaner heifers for 271c/kg or $625.
