Campdraft fans take note - Roma farm selling with new barn, arena

A Roma district grazing farm has now been listed for sale with a suggested selling price.
Nimity which takes in 623 hectares (1550 acres) across two titles is offered for sale at $4.35 million.
At that price, the land offer is valued at $2806 per acre.
Average carrying capacity of the property is said to be 140 cows or 300 backgrounders.
Located 44km north of Roma and 55km south of Injune, the property's vendor has been busy in recent years updating infrastructure on the property.
There are 3.8km of improved creek flats along Eumamurrin Creek and 1.5km along Eight Mile Creek.
Bore water is supplied from the Eumamurrin share bore scheme through two bores and the property also has five dams with water reticulated to every paddock on the property.
Pastures have been ripped, renovated and improved to Buffel, Qld Blue, Bambatsi, Rhodes, Sabi, Bissett, and Desmanthus.
Almost all the property's fencing has been replaced or has been newly constructed over the past decade.
A set of galvanised cattle yards were built in 2018.
The property's four-bedroom homestead has been extensively renovated.
It has extensive equine facilities including a horse barn with eight-stall capacity and tack area.
There is a breaking in round yard next to bar, cutting pen and campdraft arena.
Other farm improvements include "donga" staff accommodation and workshop/machinery shed.
For more information contact Darryl Langton from Nutrien Harcourts on 0427 233359.
