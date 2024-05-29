Three Queenslanders named among Grower of the Year award finalists

Jeremy Trembath - Lonesome Duck Station, Northern Territory: Jeremy adopts a holistic approach to his enterprises in the Katherine region of the Northern Territory, where he grows vegetables and produces fresh cut flowers, eggs and beef cattle. He takes great pride in the quality of his soil, using livestock to fertilise the land that is later cultivated for vegetable production. The fresh produce is sold locally through the Fruit and Veg shop, Saturday community markets and Cooee Organics, keeping food miles to a minimum. Jeremy is also an active advocate for agriculture and the environment, serving on the Katherine Town Council and hosting a demonstration site for the Soil Wealth Integrated Crop Protection project, which is supported by Hort Innovation.