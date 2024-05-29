'Moosey' McGuire joins the PBR bucking stable

Former Brisbane Broncos NRL star Josh McGuire has become the latest rugby league player to invest in the Professional Bull Riding Australia circuit, becoming the co-owner of a rising young bucking bull named Mooseys After Party.
Josh, a long-standing fan of the sport who began working with the PBR last year as its tours and sponsorships coordinator, said he was thrilled to be joining the partnership with the bull's existing owners, Keliher Bucking Bulls and MJ Bucking Bulls.
He said he'd always enjoyed watching the bucking action while playing in the NRL.
"When the chance arose to get onboard and partner with MJ Bucking Bulls and Keliher Bucking Bulls, I couldn't let it pass," he said. "While PBR is still somewhat in its infancy in the Australian market, there are big things ahead. People are getting behind it, and I wanted to get in early."
Josh's football nickname 'Moosey' was the inspiration behind the name, and at four years old, his namesake Moosey's After Party is already making a name for himself, averaging 2.3 seconds of ride time, proving to be a formidable challenge for riders.
The young bull is bred from the 2022 Bucking Bull of the Year, Roid Rage, using semen from him before he was sold to Dittmann Bucking Bulls.
Part-owner Troy Keliher, based at Murgon, said Roid Rage was unridden for 17 attempts until four-time PBR Australia champion Aaron Kleier successfully rode him for the first time in August 2022.
"We started taking him to PBR events last year when he was three-and-a-half, and he's been getting bigger and better ever since," Troy said. "He kicks hard, is great to handle, and means business when he bucks out."
Josh's investment follows in the footsteps of North Queensland Cowboys player Kyle Feldt who invested in the bull Feldt Jacket, owned by MJ Bucking Bulls, based at Townsville, in 2022.
MJ Bucking Bulls principal Mitch James hopes Josh's new partnership will mark a significant step for bull investment in Australia and encourage more people to get involved in the sport.
"It is great to have Josh on board. He brings a new level of excitement and recognition to the sport," he said.
"We've been importing embryos and semen from the USA to breed some of the country's best bucking stock.
"The genetics we are bringing in are world-class, and rival some of the best bucking bulls in the USA.
"It is an investment in the sport's future and the incredible bovine athletes we are breeding, and it's only going to grow from here."
Josh said he was eager to see how Moosey's After Party performs throughout the 2024 season, especially with the PBR Australia Origin Series kicking off in Brisbane on June 8.
"It's just a great way to support the growth of the sport and its genetics," he said.
"Australia is producing some world-class bovine athletes, and I'm excited to be part of this journey.
"The sport is growing at a rapid pace, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds."
