Former Isaac mayor steps back in politics, this time for a state seat

AFTER retiring from local government, former Isaac Region mayor Anne Baker has thrown her hat back in the political ring, this time as the Burdekin's ALP candidate.
Mrs Baker is currently undertaking a "job interview" for over 150 days, learning about the issues close to her electorate's heart as she vies for the seat currently held by LNP Burdekin MP Dale Last.
With a never say die mentality, a positive reputation amongst her community and a bevvy of achievements under her belt from 17 years in local government, including the award-winning Save Glenden campaign, the Isaac Centre of Excellence and the Moranbah Hospital, Mrs Baker said the time had come for her to bring her wealth of experience to a region crying out for change.
"I feel like I've got more to offer and I've got more energy to keep going. I'm a very authentic, genuine candidate. Nothing will change with me," she said.
"This is a great opportunity for me. I'm going to give it my best shot. I'm backing myself.
"I'll do better than what we've had. I know (Dale Last) hasn't done a good enough job."
Mrs Baker said she would fight for community causes, educate herself about issues and policies and have an open dialogue with voters about what can be done to implement change while considering the long-term impacts on people.
"(The issues) are here around road infrastructure, return of royalties, fit for purpose services across all education, health, agriculture," she said.
"I was (recently in Clermont) and what I heard was the cost of living and health because the doctor's private surgery is closing...which is across the state and another thing from an agricultural person was around tree clearing. So there are issues and I've just got to get across the policies.
"One thing I will not do is commit that I'm going to change that. You don't know until you get in (to office).
"My credibility is high and I'm not about to risk my personal credibility for anyone. Just tell the truth as I know it."
Mrs Baker said crime across the state was "off the richter scale".
"(The government) is moving and implementing and it's fluid. Let it keep going," she said.
"People need to keep their hands to themselves, off other people's property and there needs to be tight and enforceable consequences...apply a common sense rule."
The little girl from Cooper Plains, who moved to Collinsville after marrying her husband and former NQ rugby league player Frank, said she had spent 38 years living in communities across the Burdekin.
"If I do get over the line, I won't just be able to contribute to regional and rural Queensland and the Burdekin electorate, I'll understand what they're talking about," she said.
"I've got good working relationships with many people and (I'm bi-partisan). Even though I'm a long-term Labor member, as mayor my politics never came to that board table and it didn't come into any decision making, even though I was accused of it a few times.
"Even now I think that's their angle. Bring it on."
It was while she was in Bali earlier this year, sipping margaritas and reflecting on her political career that she realised her terms in local government had actively prepared her for the newest chapter of her career.
"I feel good. I don't need to do this but I want to. I've got a fire in my belly," she said.
"There's a 6.9 per cent swing. I need to get about 7pc to get the win or 7pc more (people) to vote.
"I'd be surprised if I don't get a good majority (of the mining towns). I won't die wondering because I'm a hard worker.
"Strap in."
