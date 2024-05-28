Queensland Country Life
Former Isaac mayor steps back in politics, this time for a state seat

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 29 2024 - 9:00am
Former Isaac mayor Anne Baker has returned to politics, this time going for the seat of Burdekin, currently held by the LNP's Dale Last. Picture: Steph Allen
AFTER retiring from local government, former Isaac Region mayor Anne Baker has thrown her hat back in the political ring, this time as the Burdekin's ALP candidate.

