Kent Saddle finds new home near Middlemount

Alex and Hayley Matschoss of Collawmaw, Midldlemount are proud owners of a Kent Saddlery special station saddle to the value of $4150 after going into a draw when buying a Queensland Country Life annual online subscription.
The couple who read the printed version of Queensland Country Life that Hayley's parents Peter and Bev Quinn buy, took out their online subscription during Beef 24.
"We had one of our girls in a picture there and Alex wanted to stay up to date with all the news coming out of Beef Australia," she said.
Hayley said she and Alex both rode as kids growing up but don't actively ride anymore, as they use motorbikes to muster while working for her parents at Essex Grazing.
"Our four girls have kids' ponies and ride occasionally and we have a shed full of stock saddles from years ago," she said.
While Hayley is unsure on the final decision of the saddle, she said it was 'too good a saddle' to sit in the shed.
"We will either donate it to a good cause for them to raffle, or it would make a great gift for someone," she said.
She said when they heard the news of their win, they thought it was a scam at first.
"We then retraced our steps and realised it was genuine and was from taking out our Queensland Country Life online subscription which we are enjoying."
