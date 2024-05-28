Roma's weaner run holds market firm

Overall about 7800 cattle were yarded at the Roma Store sale on Tuesday where the market was described as firm for quality younger cattle to cheaper for older cattle.
MAA's livestock principal Duncan McLeod said the larger cattle numbers through Roma Saleyards was pretty consistent at the moment with plenty of cattle on the move.
"Many of the producers are getting their weaners off and away before the onset of winter and the market is reflecting the mixed quality offered," Mr McLeod said.
Steve and Robyn White, Mt Saltbush, Roma turned off a line of 165 Charolais cross weaner steers with pleasing results.
Mrs White said their top pens sold to 366c/kg to return $1353/head, and overall the draft averaged $1255/head for an average weight of 342kg.
They also offered a pen of 26 Angus steers in the 358kg weight range which made 252c/kg to return $1261/head.
She said it was interesting that this steer run averaged about the same money last year, and while they were disappointed then, but this year they are looking at the results differently now.
"That was the first of the downward trend after receiving about $2500/head just three years ago," Mrs White said.
"We knew those heady prices wouldn't last, but it would be nice to achieve 400c/kg for our weaners."
The majority of the run were bought by Stuart Golden who backgrounds steers for the 100-day heavy export market before sending to the feedlots finishing.
Mrs White said the weaners that were weaned in the past week and are from Santa Gertrudis/Charolais cross cows who are joined back to Palgrove-bred Charolais bulls.
"We find this is a lovely cross and we have been breeding this way since 1999," she said.
The Whites are having a terrific season and will keep the heifer siblings to sell as feeder weight heifers in the spring.
"It is probably the best season we have had in a 25 year period, plus we have the oats in the ground as well," she said.
MAA's Sam Scott said Ken and Joan Newton, Mona Vale, Injune presented a line of 10 Charolais cross steers which weighed 356kg to sell for 332c/kg to return $1274/head.
Mr Scott said these steers were from Brahman females joined to Charolais bulls and sold to repeat buyers.
Other pleasing prices include a draft of 88 predominately Angus steers consigned by Ian and Carmel Seawright, Camelot, near Yuleba in the 313kg weight range, that sold to a top price of 354c/kg to return $1110/head.
The Murphy family, Prairie Flats, Charleville offered 27 Charolais cross steers weighing 285kg that sold for 398c/kg to return $1137/head and 35 Charolais cross steers in the weighing 241kg weight selling for 418c/kg to return $1014/head. These steers bred in the mulga were snapped up by grass finishers.
