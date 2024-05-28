Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Here comes the rain: Wet weather on the cards for Qld

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated May 28 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said he was hoping predicted rain would not interfere with farmers spreading nitrogen ahead of planting chickpeas or hinder those still hoping to harvest their sorghum. Picture: Supplied
AgForce Grains president Brendan Taylor said he was hoping predicted rain would not interfere with farmers spreading nitrogen ahead of planting chickpeas or hinder those still hoping to harvest their sorghum. Picture: Supplied

On Monday the Bureau of Meteorology made a national weather update which reported a wet and windy front was expected to sweep across Australia and bring some rain to at least the south east, central west and east coast regions of Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.